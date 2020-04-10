Being an astronaut during a pandemic: “I think I will feel more isolated on Earth”

And when they return to Earth on April 17 after having been gone for seven and nine months, respectively, they will find a place very different from where they left.

Friday, Morgan, Meir and Christopher Cassidy, who just arrived Thursday on the space station, held a press conference from the space station. The coronavirus dominated the questions received.

“It’s pretty surreal to see it unfold on Earth below,” said Meir. “From there, the Earth looks as magnificent as usual, so it’s hard to believe all the changes that have taken place since we left.”

Astronauts on long-term missions to the space station still expect Earth to change, said Morgan.

“We can watch the news here, and we chatted with friends and families to try to paint a picture,” said Morgan. “But from up there, it’s hard to understand what happened and how life will be different when we return.”

Morgan, selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2013, is also an emergency physician in the United States military.

“As an emergency doctor, I know what it’s like to be in a hospital or on the front line of a field hospital,” said Morgan. “I am very proud to be in this profession, but at the same time, I feel guilty that I am as separated as possible from this moment.”

Astronauts shared their gratitude for all those who responded to the global crisis and expressed their pride in the first responders and health professionals around the world who have risen to the occasion. and risked their own lives.

“We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, all medical personnel, firefighters, officers, first responders and everyone on the front lines who put their lives on the line for the entire human race there,” said Meir. “Your efforts are appreciated.”

Meir and Morgan also talked about aspects of life in a vacuum – “something we are very good at, but people on Earth are living in a new way,” said Morgan.

Her advice to people in quarantine is to stick to a routine or schedule and “be a good teammate, thinking about how your actions affect others”.

The two astronauts are eager to return to Earth, although this will be a very different reality from what they were used to before space flight.

“It will be difficult not to cuddle with family and friends after spending seven months here,” said Meir. “I think I will feel more isolated on Earth than here because we expect it here.” We are busy with incredible activities and tasks and do not feel isolated. But it will be wonderful to see family and friends virtually and from a distance. “

As for space, Meir said she would miss the view of Earth from the space station. “The feeling you give as a human is quite difficult to express,” she said.

On Earth, NASA ground teams such as flight and mission control have been affected by the pandemic. Relay transfers between teams from one shift to the next took place in two different rooms to minimize contact, said Morgan.

Cassidy, the newcomer to the space station, experienced how different things were on Earth before arriving at the space station on Thursday.

This is Cassidy’s third space flight and he said the launch was perfect and “it never gets old”. But his family, and many others, were unable to attend the launch.

As usual for astronauts before a launch, he spent two weeks in quarantine.

“We knew we would be in quarantine, but we didn’t know the rest of the world would join us,” he said. “Leaving that aside, my heart goes out to everyone. This mission is different.”

Astronauts were asked about hope in the midst of the global crisis.

“We can try to find the silver liners and the positives,” said Meir. “One of the things my family and friends talk about is the bond they have had with loved ones. It brings out this innate human element, reminding us of our priorities.”