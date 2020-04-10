Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis, Lee Daniels, most acclaimed stylist dead from coronavirus

Ava DuVernay, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis, Lee Daniels and many other industry figures paid tribute to Charles Gregory Ross after the Emmy-nominated hairstylist lost his battle with the coronavirus yesterday.
“God bless you and keep you in his kingdom forever,” said DuVernay of Ross, with whom she recently worked on her HBO Max pilot “DMZ” earlier this year. “You have illuminated every room you entered and every path you crossed. Thank you for your warmth and your wisdom and your wonderful spirit. Watch over us and continue to love us. We will continue to love you and will never forget you. Your memory will be our blessing. “
While America and most countries in the world are stuck against the global pandemic, Ross died in Atlanta on Wednesday just over two weeks of the first positive tests for COVID-19 – a fact he shared online.
Ross was a renowned hairdresser, working on an impressive list of films including “Remember the Titans” (2000) and “Drumline” (2002). He also worked on the musical drama Outkast “Idlewild” (2006) as well as on the TV movie “Lackawanna Blues” (2005), for which he received an Emmy Award nomination. Other credits include the television series “Red Band Society” and “Survivor’s Remorse”, as well as the feature films “All Eyez on Me” and “Zola” by Janicza Bravo, which debuted at Sundance earlier this year. Her work can also be seen in Lee Daniels’ upcoming film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.
Daniels remembered Ross yesterday on his Instagram:
Among his many credits, Ross has worked extensively with Tyler Perry on several of his films and television series, including “House of Pain”, “Madea Goes to Jail”, “Meet the Browns” and was part of the winning team of an Oscar for Adam McKay directed “Vice”, where he was Perry’s personal hairdresser.
With the growing news from the black community disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, Perry went to Instagram to honor Ross:
Dear Blacks, Today it is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of one of our crew members. Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairdresser who had worked with us for many years. The man was warm, loving and hilarious. We all loved to see him come and hear his laughter. Charles lost his battle against COVID-19 today. It saddens me to think that he dies that way. My most sincere prayers go out to his family. While everyone can contract this virus, it is the blacks who die in greater numbers. This thing is real, black people. I heard a black man say, “Black people don’t understand.” This is a lie! You can get it, and you will get it if we don’t do what we’re told to do. A 26-year-old black woman died the other day, a 44-year-old black man died the other day, not to mention the hundreds of people who die every few minutes. Your age doesn’t matter !! Your health doesn’t matter. You could be perfectly healthy and you could die! Hear me now. You have been by my side since I started in this business, so listen to me with your heart. I LOVE US. I love our humor. I love our culture. I love our hair. I love our skin. I love everything about who we are. All of us. And I love us too much to see us die on the vine because we are the last to know and we don’t take this pandemic seriously. Black people are at a disproportionately higher risk of dying from this virus. Please, please, please, please take this seriously. You have to distance yourself socially. It means to stop hanging around, to stop coming together, to stop doing everything that will not only endanger your life, but also the lives of so many others. STAY AT HOME!! Stand out socially and stay alive! If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for someone you love and for those who love you. My mom always told me not to wait for help! Be your own helper!
The Oscar winner Viola Davis also paid a very personal tribute to Ross on April 8:
Taraji P Henson, Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Angela Rye, Tina Lawson, Rosario Dawson, Tyrese Gibson, Tichina Arnold and many others also commented on social media to honor Ross, as you can see in the articles above. .
TEAR. Mr. Ross.
