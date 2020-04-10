Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis, Lee Daniels, most acclaimed stylist dead from coronavirus

Ava DuVernay, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis, Lee Daniels and many other industry figures paid tribute to Charles Gregory Ross after the Emmy-nominated hairstylist lost his battle with the coronavirus yesterday.

“God bless you and keep you in his kingdom forever,” said DuVernay of Ross, with whom she recently worked on her HBO Max pilot “DMZ” earlier this year. “You have illuminated every room you entered and every path you crossed. Thank you for your warmth and your wisdom and your wonderful spirit. Watch over us and continue to love us. We will continue to love you and will never forget you. Your memory will be our blessing. “

While America and most countries in the world are stuck against the global pandemic, Ross died in Atlanta on Wednesday just over two weeks of the first positive tests for COVID-19 – a fact he shared online.

Ross was a renowned hairdresser, working on an impressive list of films including “Remember the Titans” (2000) and “Drumline” (2002). He also worked on the musical drama Outkast “Idlewild” (2006) as well as on the TV movie “Lackawanna Blues” (2005), for which he received an Emmy Award nomination. Other credits include the television series “Red Band Society” and “Survivor’s Remorse”, as well as the feature films “All Eyez on Me” and “Zola” by Janicza Bravo, which debuted at Sundance earlier this year. Her work can also be seen in Lee Daniels’ upcoming film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.

Daniels remembered Ross yesterday on his Instagram:

Among his many credits, Ross has worked extensively with Tyler Perry on several of his films and television series, including “House of Pain”, “Madea Goes to Jail”, “Meet the Browns” and was part of the winning team of an Oscar for Adam McKay directed “Vice”, where he was Perry’s personal hairdresser.

With the growing news from the black community disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, Perry went to Instagram to honor Ross:

The Oscar winner Viola Davis also paid a very personal tribute to Ross on April 8:

Taraji P Henson, Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Angela Rye, Tina Lawson, Rosario Dawson, Tyrese Gibson, Tichina Arnold and many others also commented on social media to honor Ross, as you can see in the articles above. .

TEAR. Mr. Ross.