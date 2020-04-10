Astronauts leave a virus-infected planet on a space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Three astronauts fled to the International Space Station on Thursday and set off on a virus-damaged planet with little fanfare and no family members at the point of departure, saying goodbye.

NASA’s Chris Cassidy and Russians Anatoly Ivanish and Ivan Vagner arrived in orbit at their Soyuz capsule six hours after the blast from Kazakhstan. They joined two Americans and one Russian who return to earth in a week.

The newest crew members of the space station will remain on board until October, keeping the front post running until SpaceX launches a pair of NASA astronauts from the Florida Kennedy Space Center as early as next month. It is the first U.S. astronaut orbit. At the end of NASA ‘s space shuttle program in 2011.

Thursday’s withdrawal was subdued by Russian standards, given the sweeping coronavirus pandemic on Earth. NASA televised the lifting data normally, but only a few Russian American space agency employees were at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Cassidy’s wife, Peggy, watched the launch of NASA’s operations management in Houston. She returned home a few weeks ago after saying goodbye to her husband at astronaut headquarters in Star City, Russia.

On the eve of the departure, the astronauts said they felt magnificent after being in strict quarantine for the past month. Few troops remained mostly at a safe distance from astronauts; even an Orthodox priest offering the usual blessing stood several meters away.

“Obviously, we would like our families to be here, but we understand that we have to do it for safety,” Cassidy said Wednesday. “The same crisis is affecting the whole world.”

Added Ivanish: “We have been completely isolated in this final stage of training.”

In addition to the coronavirus, there was another twist: Ivanish and Vagner were appointed to the flight just two months ago after one of the original Russian crews suffered an eye injury.

Late crew change, Ivanishin and Vagner had no clothes waiting for them at the space station. They took a few extra outfits with them in the Soyuz, and more will come for the next Russian delivery ship later this month.

“This is your day. You’ve worked so hard to get here, ”said NASA’s Tricia Mack, NASA’s director of Russia’s human space programs. Russian Space Agency Sergei Krikalev, a former astronaut who served on the first crew of the space station almost 20 years ago, assured the astronaut that everything was going well.

These officers were among the few to contact the astronauts protected behind the glass wall before leaving for the launch area. The room is usually full of family, friends and space program types; on Thursday the rows of seats were almost all empty. The journalists were the ones who were kept away.

The director of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said earlier this week that nine workers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Roscosmos manages a decentralized network of production and start-up facilities and has about 200,000 employees, said Dmitry Rogozin, director who attended the Thursday night party.

This is the third space flight for Cassidy and Ivanishin and the first for Vagner.

NASA’s Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan, as well as Russia’s Oleg Skripochka, are already on board – and as they return to Earth on April 17.