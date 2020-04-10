Apple iPhone 11 Pro Sale: Save on Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max Models

Even though the iPhone 11 has been out for eight months, it remains one of the most powerful phones available. And just for a day, Woot! offers discounts on unlocked and refurbished models from Phone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

the iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB is available in green and silver for just under $ 900., While the 256 GB model is less than $ 1,000 in silver.

iPhone 11 Pro, 64 GB ($ 899.99, originally $ 999.99; woot.com

) iPhone 11 Pro, 256 GB ($ 999.99, originally $ 999.99; woot.com)

the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes in space gray, silver, green and gold at $ 989.99 for the 64 GB model and $ 1099.99 for 256 GB. Finally, the 512 GB model is only available in space gray and is on sale for 1 $ 199.99.

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 64 GB ($ 899.99, originally $ 1,099; woot.com )

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 256 GB ($ 999.99, originally $ 1,249; woot.com )

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 512 GB ($ 1,199.99, originally $ 1,449; woot.com)

the discounted devices are all refurbished, which means these devices have been returned, so they could have cosmetic damage or replacement parts. Fortunately, Woot! adds a 90-day limited warranty to your purchase.

The crown jewel in the iPhone 11 family is of course the camera. On iPhone 11, you get a wide 12 megapixel lens, as well as an ultra wide 12 megapixel lens. The latter camera mode offers a considerably expanded field of view and at 12 megapixels it will capture great photos for you. The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max go even further with an additional 12 megapixel telephoto lens. Both phones have night mode, which uses software and artificial intelligence to take incredible night shots without the need for a flash. For more information, see our user guide here.

It’s not just the camera, however. Each phone has the latest and largest processor from Apple, the A13 Bionic chip, designed for speed. The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models feature OLED screens, providing additional contrast, deeper blacks and improved color vibration. A common point of confusion with these phones is the size comparison; the iPhone 11 Pro is smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

So take a iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max now and see for yourself why Apple’s flagship iPhone is the dog of choice. For even more Apple offers, consult CNN coupons.

Note: The above prices reflect the price indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.