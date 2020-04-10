Antoine Winfield Jr. could fall to the Giants

Prior to the NFL 2020 draft, The Post breaks down the draft class by position into a series of 11 games. Tomorrow: specialists.

Antoine Winfield Jr. can challenge a worthy training partner without challenging home stay orders.

If he needs a boost, one of the best safeties available in the 2020 NFL draft just keeps his 42-year-old father – a retired Pro Bowl cornerback – away from his other activities. time lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a gym at home, so I can lift, and we have a field a mile down the street where I can do some footwork,” Winfield Jr. told the Post before laughing. “All [my dad] done is to work and play video games. “

Winfield Jr. proudly bears his father’s name – never going through A.J. or any other nickname – but he is there to chart his own course. He played his father’s Ohio State rival Big Ten in Minnesota.

“My father always told me to be my own self,” said Winfield Jr. “I don’t want to give anything. I want to win everything. A lot of people call me Antoine Winfield. Sometimes I don’t like when they call me my father’s name because I want to create my own identity by just being myself. “

The identity on the field of Winfield Jr. is simple: Ballhawk. He finished fourth in the country with seven interceptions, adding three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles while playing free security, strong security and the split corner last season.

“He’s going to be there before he gets there,” said Minnesota safety coach Joe Harasymiak. “Reason 1 is the preparation and the study of the film. And then he just has incredible instincts. If he sees a race reading or a pass release from a receiver, he will know what will follow. Now he’s one step ahead of the quarterback or the ball carrier. “

Case in point: A pick-six against Rutgers on October 19, when it melted into the launch window for a deep crossing route off a naked bootleg.

“My goal was to create one takeout per workout … and get one for each game,” said Winfield Jr. “Coach Harasymiak taught us to visualize our success, and the only way to do it is to watch a movie and be at that time. “

Despite his family heirloom, the 5-foot-9, 203-pound All-American is humble to be mentioned alongside two top NFL safeties.

Devin McCourty is the player comparison of Daniel Jeremiah, analyst of the NFL network. Tyrann Mathieu predicts that Winfield Jr. will be a double All-Pro at 30.

“It gives you some versatility,” Jeremiah told the Post. “He’s not really tall and long, so he’s going to miss some tackles, [whereas] his father was one of the best DB attackers I have ever seen in my life. But it’s Johnny there. The guy football always finds, who usually wears a level. “

Winfield Jr. is slated to be a second round pick and may not pass the Giants at # 36.

“I see a team that uses it in many ways,” said Harasymiak. “He made his living this year on the A gap blitz. He has great reactions to certain blocks. I think you should leave it free and not enclose it in one thing. “

After missing 17 of the previous 25 games due to injury, Winfield Jr. started the 13 games and made 88 tackles in 2019. He is still responding to his biggest pre-draft stroke: can he stay healthy?

“That’s really what I highlighted this year,” said Winfield Jr. “One way to do it was to stay in the treatment room and the cold tanks. I made sure I took care of my body even when it didn’t hurt because you never know what could happen. “

Winfield Jr. knows what will be expected after the draft.

When he and his two younger brothers did not play “Crush the Carrier” in childhood “just to attack each other”, he would curl up next to his father in bed to watch a movie of receivers opposites. Since then, he has had a sounding board.

It took until the last year of high school, but Winfield Jr. finally holds an advantage in these father-son workouts.

“He started me doing footwork when I was young, learning to pedal after a break in the backyard,” said Winfield Jr. “The thing we’re talking about right now is working on different techniques than “I’m likely to see. He knows pretty much everything there is to know about football, which is good to have on my side.”