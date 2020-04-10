Angry California fishermen disrupt sport fishing ban meeting

A teleconference with California regulators to discuss a possible limited ban on freshwater sport fishing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was abruptly canceled Thursday after it fell into chaos, with some who called the brand officials fascists and shouted “make fishing great again”.

The Fish and Game Commission meeting was held to decide whether or not to give emergency powers to Charlton Bonham, the governor-in-chief of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Sacramento bee reported.

If powers are granted, Bonham could limit fishing in certain rivers, streams and lakes in California at the request of local authorities concerned that visiting recreational fishing enthusiasts could spread the virus.

But the meeting was overwhelmed by more than 500 participants in the call, many of whom mistakenly believed that the commissioners could cancel the entire fishing season throughout the state. Earlier this week, a group of conservative politicians, sheriffs and the media told social media enthusiasts that the administration of Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, plans to do so, the newspaper said.

The intent of the state’s proposed order, however, was much more limited.

State officials and participants urged everyone to mute amidst background noise and beeps while dozens of people were calling out. One of those who did not mute shouted, “I have the right to speak!”

“You cancel, we’re just coming back,” said another.

The committee interrupted the meeting because the members of the board of directors of five members could not answer the call to form a quorum, the majority of the members had to hold votes.

State officials said they were trying to figure out how to reschedule the meeting next week with a system that would allow them to effectively moderate public comments.

“We also want to make it clear that the decision proposed today was not intended to ban fishing at the national or local level,” said Bonham and Commission President Eric Sklar in a statement after the meeting. “We are not considering a statewide shutdown.”

Earlier this week, Bonham told the Bee that only the eastern rural counties of Inyo and Mono urged fisheries regulators to postpone their next spring trout seasons to prevent thousands of fishermen from fishing. ‘arrive and spread the virus to residents.

The conservative media site “California Globe” published a story that omitted sections of Bee’s reports and Bonham’s remarks that he was not advocating a closure of the statewide recreational fishery.

“The Commissioner of the California Department of Fisheries and Wildlife wants to close the sport fishing season because of COVID-19,” says the title of the Globe.

The Globe’s story was shared on Facebook by State MP James Gallager (R-Yuba City) and US representative Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale).

About one million anglers regularly fish on California’s waterways throughout the year, making it one of the busiest fishing states in the United States.