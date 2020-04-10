Ancient Britons did not eat hares or chickens – they worshiped them

New research has shown that, rather than being considered delicious pieces, chickens and brown hares were associated with the gods and therefore off the menu when they arrived in Britain.

Citing the discovery of carefully buried skeletons “without any signs of slaughter”, the researchers say that archaeological evidence shows that hares and chickens were not initially eaten.

These new discoveries corroborate a passage written by Julius Caesar more than 2000 years ago in his book “De Bello Gallico”, in which he says: “The British consider that it is against the divine law to eat hare, du chicken or goose. They raise them for their own pleasure and pleasure. “

The research team suggests that hares were associated with an unknown hare goddess and chickens were associated with an Iron Age god similar to Mercury, the Roman messenger god.

Professor Naomi Sykes, an archaeologist at the University of Exeter and the project’s principal investigator, told CNN: “When new animals arrive in a culture, they are often linked to deities.”

She said that horses, which had been brought to Britain shortly before chickens and hares, also had “special status”, although they were “eaten occasionally”.

Although their religious associations lasted during Roman times, Sykes said: “They were increasingly eaten and hares were even bred as cattle. Rather than being buried individually, the remains of hare and chicken were then thrown away as food waste. “

After the collapse of Roman rule in 410 AD in Britain, the populations of these animals declined sharply and are thought to have regained their special status due to their rarity.

The research team is currently working on tracking how the chickens, originally from Southeast Asia, arrived in Britain.

The origins of brown hares remain unknown, according to Sykes.