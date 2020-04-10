Ammon Bundy will challenge stay-at-home Easter holiday order

Ammon Bundy – who once led the armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon – said he would challenge social distancing orders and welcome hundreds of worshipers to his ranch for an Easter service.

Bundy planned the rally in Idaho during the coronavirus pandemic and asserted his “constitutional right” to assemble in defiance of local and state authorities.

“Our goal is to bring enough people together and secure our rights,” said Bundy. “We are not trying to provoke, we want people to be able to worship.”

In mid-March, Governor Brad Little made Idaho one of 42 states to implement stay-at-home legislation. The state order is set to expire on April 15 and Little has said it is unlikely to lift it until May.

There are 1345 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 24 people died. But Bundy doesn’t seem concerned about contracting or spreading the virus.

“I really want the virus … I’m healthy, my family is healthy. I prefer to have it now so that my body is immune to it. “

Boise Police are aware of Bundy’s plans.

“The Boise police have not issued any citation or charge because of the governor’s order,” said spokeswoman Haley Williams.

“The officers focused on obtaining voluntary compliance. As a last resort, if we are unable to do so, we return the report to the prosecution for possible criminal charges authorized by the governor’s order. “

Some Idaho residents don’t think the governor is do enough to fill the prescription. According to Idaho Statesman, Bundy held anti-stay home meetings and even went so far as to threaten a march on the governor’s home.