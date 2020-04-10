Ammon Bundy agrees to challenge home stay orders for Easter gathering

Bundy told CNN that he wants to bring several hundred people to Idaho together in a future location. He said he believed it was his constitutional right to assemble, even though state and local authorities urged people to distance themselves socially to avoid spreading the virus further.

“Our goal is to bring enough people together and secure our rights … we are not trying to provoke, we want people to be able to worship,” Bundy said in a telephone interview.

Bundy, 44, did not seem concerned about the possibility of catching or spreading the new coronavirus.

“I really want the virus,” he said. “I am in good health, my family is in good health. I prefer to have it now so that my body is immune to it.”

It is not the first time that the farmer has faced the government.

In 2016, Bundy led an armed occupation of federal lands in Oregon. The takeover of a wildlife refuge lasted 41 days and captured the attention of the country. It ended with an intense confrontation with the police, which left one dead. Bundy and 15 others were charged by a federal grand jury. He was later acquitted.

Ammon Bundy is the son of Nevada breeder Cliven Bundy, who in 2014 engaged in a long battle with the Federal Land Management Office over grazing rights for his livestock.

Meanwhile, the Bundys drew national attention for refusing to pay the federal government more than $ 1 million in grazing costs.

The Boise police department confirmed that it was aware of Bundy’s plans to organize, but said it had no additional information or details on the proposed event to report at this time.

“The Boise police have not issued any citations or charges because of the governor’s order,” Haley Williams, spokeswoman for the Boise police department, told CNN. “The officers focused on obtaining voluntary compliance. As a last resort, if we are unable to do so, we submit the report to the prosecution for possible criminal charges authorized by the governor’s order. . “

The mayor’s office in Boise said it encourages community members to follow the social distancing guidelines established by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This will save lives and that is why we took early action to place orders for social distancing,” the mayor’s office said in its statement. “We appreciate that our residents have taken these orders and directives seriously and continue to ask everyone to stay the course.”

Some people in Idaho say the authorities are not doing enough to impose the order to stay at home. In an editorial published Thursday, the Idaho statesman called on Governor Little to suppress rallies, including the event planned by Bundy.

“It’s time for Little to use her bully’s pulpit and surround herself with thousands of her supporters across the state to make it clear that the order to stay home is just that: an order,” the editorial reads . “It is not a suggestion. It is not a hope, a preference or a request. It is an order.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to CNN for comment.

According to the statesman, Bundy held a meeting last month in opposition to the house arrest order. He threatened to march on the homes of Little and other local officials, including the director of the State Department of Health and Welfare.

Bundy confirmed to CNN that he is holding anti-homecare meetings, and another is scheduled for Thursday evening.

“We are ready to protect people’s rights politically, legally and physically,” he said, noting that it could mean protesting outside the governor’s house if necessary.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s foremost infectious disease expert, has repeatedly warned that anyone can be infected with potentially serious consequences. He said that the level of immunity of a person who has recovered from the virus is still unclear.