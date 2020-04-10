“Always Home” Roast Chicken Recipe Fits the Virtual Seder

It was certainly a strange Seder when friends and family gathered around our laptops on Wednesday evening, wherever we were sheltered there.

We were 20 people connected by Zoom, and it was great to see everyone on video and share Passover traditions like dipping parsley in salt water and blessing several glasses of wine. It was a modest substitute for the pottery-sharing party dinner we usually organize.

Normally, I cook a giant breast that can feed a small army, but this was not necessary this year because we reduced the dinner for me, my wife and my eldest son. We all agreed that it was a year for roast chicken – comfort food that would be easy to obtain and prepare, even in the remote area of ​​Washington State where we live.

Fortunately, I had a new recipe to try. I have just finished reading memories of Fanny Singer’s recipes, “Always Home”, her story of growing up with her famous mother chef, Alice Waters, owner of the famous restaurant Chez Panisse in Berkeley. (Singer and Waters will join the Los Angeles Times Virtual Book Club on April 21 to talk about the book and its approach to food.)

The book included an easy recipe for roast chicken, so I started by scrupulously following Singer’s advice and asking the grocery clerk at the nearest supermarket if the store carried organic chickens outdoors. “Sorry, I’m just an economist trying to help the community,” he said as he supplied the cooler. “Let me know if you need a broker.” A “fresh and natural” bird should be good enough.

First, I sprinkled the flaky salt bird a few hours before cooking, then I placed it on a bed of leeks in a cast iron pan. I made sure to take it out of the fridge about an hour before cooking and sprinkle it with lemon juice, pepper and other spices. I stuffed the cavity with lemons cut in half and fresh herbs.

Now is the moment of truth. The singer recommends starting the oven at 500 degrees – there is a reason why it is called fire alarm chicken. But my oven is hot and my fire alarm is a bully. So I deflated with my chicken and set the oven to 475. After 20 minutes, I lowered it to 375, still a little cooler than what Singer suggests.

Whatever. The chicken was perfect by the time we finished our Zoom Seder with a last glass of wine and a common cry of “next year in person!”

Now all that’s left is a wilted carcass, perfect for the unleavened bread dumpling soup coming soon.

Book extract: how to do it



Here is the passage from “Always Home”, where Fanny Singer shares her roast chicken:

My first piece of advice is to buy the best organic and farmer chicken you can afford. There is really a substantial difference in the flavor of the result here. Also, I rarely buy whole chickens just to make a broth, unless I need a lot of broth for a big meal like Thanksgiving. Usually, I will first roast the chicken and eat it for dinner, reserving all the bones in the fridge until the next morning, when I have time to make the broth.

Which brings us to the proven roast chicken recipe. Once I learned to roast chicken at high temperatures, I never looked back. While this is one of the simplest things I do, it is also one of the dishes that my friends ask for the most. Start by excessively salting a chicken (ideally the day before, but at least a few hours before cooking it) and remove the fatty deposits just inside the cavity. If it has been in the refrigerator, take it out and let it soak until it is ready to roast. Turn the oven to 500 ° F, or as hot as it will not be enough to grill it. Take two leeks, wash them, cut them from the darker more woody parts and cut them in half lengthwise, then cut them into 2 to 4 inch pieces. Mix the leeks in a little olive oil and thyme – if you have them – and place them in a small tight bed in a roasting pan (preferably a cast iron pan just large enough to accommodate your chicken). Sprinkle your chicken with black pepper, fill its cavity with a lemon cut in half, a few unpeeled cloves of garlic and sprigs of thyme and place it on your leeks. During roasting, the leeks melt – almost candied – in the chicken juices and become the sweetest and tastiest accompaniment. I first tried by chance over ten years ago, and I love the taste of leeks so much that I rarely roast a chicken without them now.

Place your chicken on a rack in the center of the preheated oven. To seal the skin and retain moisture, keep the oven temperature at 500 ° F for at least 15 to 20 minutes, even if the oven smokes a little. It goes without saying that I triggered many fire alarms during my day – to the extent that some of my friends call this dish the fire alarm. There was even a time at university when, in the middle of preparing a birthday dinner for a friend, I couldn’t shut down my smoke detector in time. Two new Haven firefighters quickly arrived at my apartment in search of the fire, wielding axes and pipes and other firefighting accessories. Fortunately, they were also in a very good mood and reset the alarm without reprisals – they even posed for a photo with the birthday cake, hovering their axes just above, as if they were about to cut.

Either way, lower the oven to 400–450 ° F after the initial blast, baking for 45 to 60 minutes in total (45 for small chickens, up to 11⁄2 hours for large ones) . After the first 20 minutes, you can turn the chicken upside down for another 20 to brown the bottom before straightening it for the final stretch. If my bird is larger, I will, but I usually don’t find this rotation essential. The chicken is ready when a sharp knife pierced down into the thickest part of the upper thigh gives clear juices (if they look a little bloody, keep the bird) and the joints are a bit wobbly and loose when you grab the end of a leg and shake it. Let the bird stand for 10 to 20 minutes, cut it up and serve with the leeks.

Extract from Always Home by Fanny Singer. Copyright © 2020 by Alfred A. Knopf. Retrieved with permission from Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this extract may be reproduced or reprinted without the written permission of the publisher.