Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy seems to be the best capture of the NFL draft

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

As a senior at Deerfield Beach High School, Jerry Jeudy was leaving the field after leading his team to a spot in the Florida State semifinals when his older brother, Terry, stopped him. He had something to say to Jerry that would make his heart tremble – and shape everything that would happen to the standout wide receiver.

Aaliyah, their 7 year old little sister, was gone.

Jerry had his whole life preparing for this moment – Aaliyah was born with complications that prevented her from walking or speaking – and the fact that she had lived so long was a miracle. But Jerry collapsed under the weight of the news and cried with his brother.

“I love you my sister, you are in a better place now, I swear I will do it for you and mom,” Jeudy tweeted the next day.

Jeudy, a five-star recruit, was already involved in Alabama when Aaliyah died. However, he realized that the work had just started. In his second year in 2018, Jeudy won the Fred Biletnikoff award as the best receiver in college football after catching 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In his junior year, Jeudy’s showy numbers suffered a bit due to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s late season injury. With the crimson tide headed for the citrus bowl and not the college football playoffs, Jeudy could easily have decided to sit down to protect himself from injury before the NFL draft. Instead, he torched Michigan for 204 yards, won the most valuable player award in the game, and solidified his position as the No. 1 draft receiver in a draft class.

“It is truly humiliating to be named one of the best receivers in the class, among all these great receivers,” said Jeudy. “I don’t care where I am chosen, where I am chosen. I just know wherever I go, they’ll get the best of me. I’m going out and competing, working hard every day to show them why I’m the best. “

Jeudy was so dominant, so undisputed in Alabama that project analysts decided to classify it as potentially negative.

Pro Football Focus named Jeudy its best receiver, but cautioned: “This guy weighs 193 pounds, six, he’s a skinny guy and he has only had 24 contested opportunities throughout his college career. He will see more than that in the first year at the next level. He will have to play by contact much more than he has ever done in Alabama, and we just do not know how he will hold up. “

Of course, Jeudy’s immaculate journey and ability to separate from the defenders – and then those who can come close – are among the reasons why it has not been much contested.

However, Jeudy is aware that the next level will be different.

“I have to work on my strength,” said Jeudy. “In this league, they got bigger defenders. I have to be able to get out of the jam and make the blocks I have to make. “

Jeudy goes about his business quietly. He was not one to create drama despite the spotlight that followed him as he became a budding star in South Florida.

But at the NFL combine, he caught the eye for wearing a Star of David pendant on a necklace.

“My last name, Jeudy, people sometimes call me Jeu, like a Jew,” said Jeudy. “So I had a Jewish star. But I am not a Jew. “

He later tweeted an apology to anyone who found it offensive.

For those who have closely examined the central opening of the star, this space is occupied by a faded photo of a little girl named Aaliyah.