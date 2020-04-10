Airlines, TSA report 96% drop in air travel

Transportation Security Administration officials screened just under 95,000 people at airport checkpoints on Wednesday, a dramatic drop from the 2.3 million people who passed by on the same day in 2019. Figures are at a 10-year low, according to the agency.

Falling passengers and orders across much of the country to stay at home Airlines have cut capacity by 71%, according to Airlines for America, an industry group that represents carriers like American, Delta, Southwest and United.

About one in ten seats in US planes that fly is occupied, the group said.

Of the limited number of international flights that operate, about one in five seats is occupied, he said.

With fewer flights, airlines need fewer planes. US airlines currently have about 1,800 planes, 1,500 more than in December, parked, which represents about 30% of the fleet. The striking figures are similar worldwide. At the start of the year, approximately 111,000 commercial flights were operating daily, according to Airlines for America. In the most recent week, he said there were only 31,000 thefts. The International Air Transport Association, which represents nearly 300 airlines around the world, says it expects airlines to spend $ 60 billion in cash this quarter. The biggest slide of that amount will be customer reimbursements, he said. US regulators recently ordered airlines under their auspices to reimburse customers in cash rather than credit, after reporting an increase in customer complaints. Passenger airlines are also currently awaiting their first payments from a $ 25 billion federal fund to help them deal with the wage bill. They are also awaiting details on how to apply for another $ 25 billion loan. Several regional airlines in the United States have been forced to suspend operations or close due to the dramatic drop in bookings. RELATED: JetBlue To Consolidate The Number Of Airports It Serves The Federal Aviation Administration says that employees at 38 of its air traffic control facilities have tested positive for the virus, causing modified operations and cleanups. Most recently, he said that the Orlando and Newark employees were positive. Officers at TSA checkpoints now wear masks and – in some cases – face shields . The agency said 327 workers tested positive for the virus and two died. The agency closed some checkpoints due to insufficient staff, according to an aviation official familiar with the matter. Airlines have also seen employees fall ill; about 100 American Airlines flight attendants contracted Covid-19, according to their union. TSA employees at Dulles Airport outside Washington, DC, created a pantry for their colleagues in the aviation world.



Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/politics/airline-passengers-decline/index.html