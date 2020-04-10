African leaders forced to confront health systems they have neglected for years

But with failed flights and blocked countries around the world following the coronavirus pandemic, these leaders are being warned that they must fix their health systems.

“There is no room left for any leader to hide,” said Enabulele. “The whole situation of public office holders in Africa, who mostly use taxpayers’ money for medical trips abroad at the slightest discomfort is something that will be reversed when this pandemic is over,” said Enabulele. at CNN.

A terrifying prospect

across the continent, although significantly weaker than in other parts of the world, are growing exponentially. the Infection numbersacross the continent, although significantly weaker than in other parts of the world, are growing exponentially. the World Health Organization recently reported that the number of cases in Africa is now over 11,000, with 600 deaths.

The pandemic has overwhelmed advanced health facilities, and experts predict it could devastate the continent’s fragile health systems, already plagued by insufficient funding and labor disputes.

Rescue machines like ventilators – essential to the management of Covid-19 cases – remain a luxury in some African countries.

The Central African Republic (CAR) has only three fans for five million people, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said, warning that an epidemic could bring the small African nation to its knees.

“When rich countries are in panic mode, declaring that thousands of fans will not be enough, it shows how poorer countries like CAR have no chance of fighting Covid-19,” said the national director. from NRC in CAR, Said David Manan.

The situation is just as terrible in Zimbabwe, where health workers in hospitals across the country say they lack basic supplies such as bandages and gloves to care for their patients.

Nurses and doctors abstained from work to protest a shortage of protective equipment against coronaviruses after the country recorded its first death last month.

Ugandan popstar turned politician Bobi wine Told CNN that the healthcare system of many African countries could not handle a massive Covid-19 epidemic.

“I have to remind people that coronavirus is more serious than they already take. He kills large numbers of people in Italy, where there is a great health care system. So it scares me to even imagine what it can do in Africa if it takes its full effect, “said Wine.

Wine said that funding for health care has not been at the forefront of public spending in many African countries because their leaders often seek treatment in hospitals abroad.

“It is clear that health care is not a priority for many African governments, and they invest very little in it. Whenever they are sick or their children have health problems, they choose to go out from their country, “said Wine.

“Now, the coronavirus pandemic has paved the way for many African leaders. It has shown that they should have invested in their country’s health care system, which would have benefited them and the people in this crisis.”

Lawmakers said money spent on medical trips abroad could have been used to equip local hospitals with modern medical equipment such as ventilators, which have proven to be essential for treating certain patients who have developed illnesses because of Covid-19.

Wine said that some public hospitals in Uganda have become “death traps” due to years of neglect and that some citizens, including himself, have had to pay prohibitive fees for treatment abroad that could have been cheaper in Uganda.

Between 2019 and 2020, Uganda spent 8.9% of its national budget on health, compared with 9.2% on the previous year, according to UNICEF.

“I had to spend my funds to request early treatment abroad because the procedure could not be provided in this country. But the majority of Ugandan leaders go abroad for minor care using the taxpayers’ money, “said Wine.

But Uganda’s Minister of Health, Jane Aceng, said CNN Wine’s assessment of the country’s health system was not accurate.

“Uganda is doing well and it shows in our response to the coronavirus situation. We are fine,” she said.

Aceng added that she had all the resources necessary to do her job.

The East African nation was one of the first African countries must impose strict travel and quarantine policies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus before even reporting a case. He has so far reported 53 cases

A missed commitment

African leaders have systematically neglected their country’s health sector despite several promises to improve it, analysts said.

In 2001, heads of state from 52 African countries met in the Nigerian capital, Abuja and committed to spending 15 percent of their annual national health budget.

Rwanda has doubled its health spending over 10 years, WHO said in its 2017 report. The Central African nation has also received praise for its national health insurance coverage which is the highest on the continent

But a majority have fallen through the cracks by fulfilling this commitment.

signored the statement, Nigeria has allocated less than six percent of its budget to health, and most of the money is spent on wages, according to the Nigeria-based budget watchdog organization Since itignored the statement, Nigeria has allocated less than six percent of its budget to health, and most of the money is spent on wages, according to the Nigeria-based budget watchdog organization Budgit

In an article published by the Brookings Institute , the researchers said that even though Africa supported 23% of the global disease burden in 2015, it represented only 1% of global health expenditure for the same year.

“In per capita terms, the rest of the world spends 10 times more on health care than in Africa,” said the researchers.

Researchers predict that it may be difficult for countries on the continent to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals with a target date of 2030 with “the current spending environment”.

Wake up call

Nigerian-British historian Ed Keazor agrees that the fallout from the epidemic is a “red flag” for governments to prioritize affordable health care.

Keazor, a cancer survivor, said he made the difficult decision to return to London where he has access to affordable care through the National Health Service, even though he works in Nigeria.

The filmmaker said he came to Lagos for a research and film festival in March but got caught in the city after the Nigerian government. prohibited all international flights to contain the spread of the epidemic.

Keazor says he missed an appointment with his doctor in the UK due to the travel restriction, and it would not have been a problem if he could get the same quality of care locally.

“If I could get the same quality of care here (Nigeria) as in the UK where I am a taxpayer and get good medical services, I would prefer to stay here because that is where my work and family are expanded but unfortunately it is not there, “Keazor told CNN.

For now, he hopes the health crisis will change the direction of the Nigerian government where it says it should be.

“I hope the enormity of this problem has highlighted the urgency of investing in health infrastructure for the government and regardless of the country after the crisis, our priorities will be focused on health care and education, “he said.