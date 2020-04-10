Addition of Chris Harris makes secondary corner in Chargers draft

As the Chargers prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their list. Part 1 of 10: Cornerbacks.

Last month, the Chargers acquired an offensive lineman, nose tackle and linebacker, three positions that everyone knew needed to be strengthened to enter free agency.

The addition that came as a surprise was Chris Harris Jr., the quadruple cornerback Pro Bowl who left AFC West rival Denver after nine years.

Harris is considered one of the best corners of the league, a place where the Chargers previously employed Desmond King, an All-Pro as a defensive player in 2018.

However, King’s performance waned last season and the Chargers couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring in a player they know very well. As coach Anthony Lynn explained after Harris’ signing, “I don’t think you can ever have enough good turns in your team.”

In a conference call with reporters, Harris suggested that the Chargers could fine-tune their defense in 2020 based on the positional versatility that coordinator Gus Bradley promotes.

“I know that in the past they have been the main makers of coverage 3, and just by talking to them, talking to the coaches, they want to add more versatility,” said Harris. “This is what we can do with myself. I have played in a multitude of defenses. We can add different things. We must not be so vanilla.”

On the perimeter, the Chargers accomplished veteran Casey Hayward and fourth-year pro Michael Davis, who started the 12 games he participated in last season.

Hayward is firmly established while Davis is still trying to get there. Brigham Young’s undrafted in 2017, Davis became a starter in 2018 after injuries opened up an opportunity for him.

The Chargers appreciate Davis’ speed but would like to see more play from him, especially when it comes to producing turnovers. They were last in the league in 2019 with 14 takeaways.

The need to recover the ball to make offense numbers a theme a year after Bradley’s defense struggled to do so.

Under contract for 2020: Casey Hayward ($ 10.75 million), Chris Harris ($ 5.75 million), Michael Davis ($ 3.259 million), Desmond King ($ 2.203 million), Brandon Facyson ($ 753333), Tevaughn Campbell 610 $ 000).

Free agents: When Harris officially joins the Chargers, the team will have a deep and talented high school, built in part to tackle offenses like the one that helped Kansas City win the last Super Bowl.

Draft copy: One of the best prospects for 2020 is Jeff Okudah, a cornerback from Ohio State. He leads a group of several people who are expected to take part in the first two rounds, which has nothing to do with the Chargers. Among the needs of the team, this should not be taken into account during the first days of the project.

List decisions: With the addition of Harris and, assuming it is not traded, King will likely assume a more security role. The Chargers are to replace Adrian Phillips, who left for New England via a free agency. King has excelled as a cornerback but has the ability to play safely. Especially in some packages, it should continue to integrate perfectly into the diagram of the chargers.

FOLLOWING: Security.