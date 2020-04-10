A goat saved from route 49 in Marcy

Image

MARCY N.Y.- Route 49 west to Marcy was closed on Wednesday afternoon while the authorities were trying to catch a goat stuck in a viaduct at the Marcy SUNY Parkway / Edic Road exit.

The Whitesboro Fire Department used a ladder truck to try to get the goat down before it came off and fled.

Chris Reid, a firefighter from the Maynard Fire Department, caught the goat.

“I was reported to chase a goat on the road, I crossed the railing a few times, then it started to descend by the bridge.” said Reid. “And when he started going down there (near the bridge), I jumped on him and stopped him so he wouldn’t go any further.”

The goat was then safely returned to its owner.

The Maynard and Whitesboro fire departments and state police responded to the call on Highway 49.


