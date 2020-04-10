99-year-old WWII veteran Albert Chambers beats coronavirus

A 99-year-old veterinarian who survived being a Nazi prisoner of war has recovered from the coronavirus and will return home Friday in England, hospital officials said.

Albert Chambers, a former British army soldier who was injured in World War II and detained in a Nazi prison camp for three years, returns to his home in Doncaster Friday after defeating COVID-19 at Tickhill Road Hospital, where staff members posted a video Thursday before he left.

“I can’t say anything,” Chambers told a nurse at the hospital. “Thank you very much and I appreciate everything you have done for me. You couldn’t have been better.”

Chambers, who also served as a soldier in the Coldstream Guards and at one time protected from Buckingham Palace, was hospitalized after falling into his home about three weeks ago. Later, he started showing signs of the virus and a test confirmed that he had caught the virus, hospital officials said.

“When I get home, I’m going to tell all my neighbors how wonderful the nurses are here,” Chambers said in a statement released by the hospital. “I want to say” thank you very much. “I appreciate everything they have done for me. They couldn’t have been better. I have been well looked after and looked after.”

Chamber’s grandson Stephen Gater said his “amazing” grandfather was counting on his past as a soldier to beat COVID-19.

“He’s pretty incredible,” said Gater. “Not only has he survived the war and been in a prison camp, but he has now won the battle against the coronavirus.”

Gater, 49 years old told CNN the House’s “courage” of his experience during the Second World War was invaluable in his fight against the disease.

“It’s nice to have positive news in the midst of a difficult time for everyone,” Gater told CNN. “When we heard the news, we feared the worst, but it was successful and it’s amazing – the staff are amazing and we owe them a lot of gratitude. We applauded very fiercely last night at 8 am with everyone. “

A nurse who looked after Chambers had nothing but praise for the 99-year-old veterinarian.

“Albert was a wonderful patient,” said nurse Paige Lax. “He fought to get better. He wanted to go home. It is quite incredible. “