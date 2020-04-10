22 Ways to Help Art Groups Devastated by Coronavirus Closures

Arts organizations, many of which are financially vulnerable even under the best conditions, find themselves under respiratory assistance as the coronavirus spreads worldwide. Museums, theaters, concert halls and opera stages of all sizes have closed. Performers and backstage employees are laid off or laid off.

How can I help you? The Times art team has brainstormed 22 ways to support art and those who produce it. While many fear prolonged damage to artistic infrastructure as the country enters an economic recession, lasting closings have far-reaching consequences and some organizations even cease to exist.

Art can support humanity in its darkest hours. Here are possible ways to add some light. Send us your suggestions by email to [email protected]

1. Buy a subscription: From large art museums to small artists’ organizations, membership is an essential means of stabilizing operating budgets. Membership also strengthens the community.

2. Take an online dance class: Many unemployed professional dancers have started offering online lessons. Some courses are free, but some include a link to Venmo or Zelle if you wish to donate.

3. Request a private dance class: Some dancers offer private lessons on request. For those who can afford the extra expense, it is a way to support the community while learning and getting a much-needed distraction.

4. Give your theater ticket: Has the show you’ve been looking forward to been canceled? Instead of asking for a refund, consider donating the cost to the theater instead.

5. Become a theater subscriber: Subscriptions, the beating heart of many theater companies, have experienced a slowdown for years. Rebuild this base by committing essential funds and counting yourself as part of its community. You can take advantage of subscriber benefits when the programming is operational again.

6. Buy CDs and vinyls rather than playing music: This ensures that artists get more of the revenue than they would get through a streaming service. You can order CDs and vinyl on sites like SoundCloud and Bandcamp, not just giants like Amazon and Apple. You can also buy music directly from labels and, best of all, from artists’ websites. The sound could be better and you might experience less spurious streaming caused by overloaded internet usage. Having recordings is a good way to get more involved in the way you listen to music, which can deepen your experience. And we need deep experience right now.

7. Mail order sales in bookstores and independent record stores: Some may still have knowledgeable clerks you can consult with over the phone.

8. Lobby government to support the arts: In Britain, musicians and other independent artists are guaranteed up to 80% of their income for three months. Make it clear to local, state and federal officials that if they want your support, they must support the arts.

9. Buy existing art: Galleries with a price range, from less than $ 100 to six digits, have set up a virtual display. Most artists do not have gallery representation, so go directly to them. You will find that many people – for example, a nature photographer selling prints – take orders online.

10. Art of the commission: Is there an artist whose work you really like? If you can, order a work for yourself or a loved one to look at in quarantine, or better yet to offer a party gift when COVID-19 is finally behind us.

11. Use social media: If you can’t afford to donate to a cause, consider harnessing the power of your social network. From arts programs for kids to health care initiatives for artists, charities are on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Promote those you love and spread the word. Can’t afford a painting? Share your love and appreciation for the work of a local artist on social media. The artist can appreciate the promotion and attract a patron via your network.

12. Subscribe to a publication, digital or printed: Public conversation around art, artists and arts organizations is essential. Subscriptions also help support art writers, publishers and other staff covering the community. Journalists also disseminate information on how you can help, as well as how to get help if you need it.

13. Register to vote: Few would choose a candidate based solely on their vision of the role of art in American life, but this knowledge can inform your assessment of the choices.

14. Buy a museum catalog: It is an alternative to a visit in person. Many museum stores are still open to online business and offer much more than catalogs. Think of fun gifts for family members that you can’t see for a while. Mother’s Day is fast approaching.

15. Donate to a mutual fund for artists: Many are emerging to assist all children of artists who demonstrate financial need. The Dramatists Guild Foundation, for example, assists playwrights whose plays have been canceled. To find out more, start a Google search for guilds and foundations that support specific types of workers affected by the pandemic.

16. Watch live or recorded theater: Many programs are broadcast on different platforms. Theaters work with Actors’s Equity and other guilds to get people paid for the work, but they need clients to pay for shows to be able to distribute the revenue.

17. Watch and donate to the livestream of an artist, actor or musician: Willie Nelson is not the only musician to broadcast live from his living room. Find a group, musician or artist you particularly like, listen to their virtual shows and make a donation every time you do.

18. Buy merch: This is a particularly effective way of obtaining funds for touring musicians, dance troupes and theater troupes who depend on moving physical merchandise – T-shirts, stickers, mugs and more – to increase the cost of doing business. Make sure you buy directly from the organization, group or group.

19. Support the National Endowment for the Arts: The NEA is often the target of government budget cuts, so it is more important than ever to express and vote your support. It remains open during the coronavirus pandemic and receives and reviews grant applications, many of which will be crucial for non-profit organizations looking to stay afloat.

20. Donate – or spread the word about – Artist Relief Fund: Launched in early April, this fund was created by a collective of seven national grantmaking foundations that normally support the work of artists in better times. It aims to provide immediate financial assistance of $ 5,000 to 100 different artists each week until September 1. With more money, he can of course do even more.

21. Support artistic responses to the crisis: Artists serve as mirrors, reflecting the beauty and ills of society in new ways. Many are starting to respond to the pandemic and will need an audience, and sometimes public feedback, to continue their work. The Times recently reported, for example, on a haiku coronavirus and sound art project by Alan Nakagawa in collaboration with the Orange County Museum of Art.

22. Monitor emergency responses from established organizations: Large organizations like Getty have the money and the infrastructure to direct money to arts groups effectively. Tracking where this money is going can help identify approved programs that could use other types of help, be it money or volunteer time.