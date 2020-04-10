115-year-old Supreme Court opinion that could determine rights during a pandemic

This case could be raised further in the coming months. It is the touchstone of the High Court for state power during public health crises. But it is a decision with limits. The 1905 court warned against “arbitrary” or “oppressive” regulation and expressly linked compulsory vaccination to halting the spread of smallpox.

In the first such decision during the coronavirus crisis, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals relied entirely on the 1905 affair to allow Texas to include abortion clinics in its ban on non-essential medical services and surgeries. The panel, ruling by a 2-1 vote, rejected the arguments for the right to abortion anchored in Roe v. Wade of 1973 of the Supreme Court and subsequent decisions.

The 5th Circuit has a record of decisions against access to abortion, including in a dispute in Louisiana on the regulation of doctors, started well before the current pandemic and currently pending before the United States Supreme Court.

Dissenting in the new case, Justice James Dennis argued that the majority had pushed the Jacobson precedent too far. Unlike the early 1900s, Dennis wrote that when vaccination would stop the smallpox epidemic, “the link between (Texas measure) and COVID-19 is more blunt – not based on idea that abortion providers are spreading the virus, but that their continued operation requires the use of resources that should be kept and made available to healthcare professionals fighting the epidemic. “

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s order was to save medical resources, including personal protective equipment (PPE). Other federal judges ruling in similar controversies on non-essential services and access to abortion, including in Oklahoma, have rejected Jacobson’s broad interpretation adopted by the majority of the 5th Circuit. (The abortion providers who challenged the Texas order continue to litigate their cases in a lower court, and the case may soon end before the nine justices of the United States Supreme Court.)

“The 5th Circuit has used Jacobson in a very woody way and without appreciating everything that has happened, doctrinally and constitutionally, for 115 years,” said Wendy Parmet, professor of law at the University of Northeast, specialized in public health law. “They chose Jacobson’s cherries.”

Professor Dorit Reiss, immunization and public health specialist at the Hastings Law School at the University of California, said that the 1905 case had so far been largely “under the radar”, relying mainly on epidemics such as a New York prescription for measles vaccination last year. Declaring a limited public health emergency, the order of Mayor Bill de Blasio focused on children of orthodox jewish communities in areas of Brooklyn that had experienced an outbreak of measles infections.

Supreme Court decisions over the past century have established greater substantial protections for individual freedoms, including reproductive rights, said Reiss.

“It is clear that Jacobson is still relevant,” she said, “but there is no good reason to ignore the other jurisprudence we have had since.”

Another era of law, sickness

The Supreme Court decided Jacobson v. Massachusetts in the early twentieth century, when the court generally favored economic rights over individual freedoms. (The same year, he overturned a law limiting working hours and declared a contract freedom.)

The early 20th century also saw widespread threats from smallpox and other infectious diseases, leading to vaccination warrants.

Henning Jacobson, a minister, refused to be vaccinated by the Cambridge board of health, saying he had had bad reactions to previous vaccinations. He was fined $ 5 under Massachusetts law. Jacobson argued that the sanction violated his personal freedom to take care of his own health.

In Decision 7-2, the Supreme Court recognized the rights to personal liberty but emphasized the state police powers to manage a health emergency. The judges highlighted concerns for the “common good” and compared vaccinations that can stop an epidemic with quarantines of ships arriving in US ports with cases of yellow fever on board.

“Whatever one may think of the advisability of this status, it cannot be said that it is indisputably in tangible conflict with the Constitution,” said the opinion. “Likewise, in view of the methods used to eradicate smallpox disease, no one can say with certainty that the means prescribed by the State for this purpose have no real or substantial connection with the protection of public health and of public security. “

This means, according to Columbia University professor of constitutional law, Gillian Metzger, that government action today must be based on public health needs and tailored to address specific problems.

Metzger and other legal experts say Jacobson has not played a major role in other Covid-19 conflicts, but that could influence cases as the pandemic worsens and more controversies emerge.

Metzger hypothesized that “local refuge” rules would generally pass the constitutional test, but general travel restrictions, such as preventing all New Yorkers from crossing state borders, would not be. She said that the 1905 opinion should be read in conjunction with subsequent High Court decisions on individual rights.

“Jacobson defends the proposition that (the government) can take important action for public health,” said Metzger. “But that does not give free passage to regulation. There must be a real or substantial relationship” between the problem and the solution.

In its 5th circuit arguments in the abortion case, Texas argued that Supreme Court cases concerning the right to abortion were replaced by state interests in public health.

“In the terrible emergency we face, the powers and interests of the police of a state are at their peak, and nothing in the Constitution protects an absolute right to elective abortion on demand in the provinces. circumstances presented here, “wrote the Texas Attorney General, leaning on Jacobson.

When it ruled, the 5th Circuit went further in its use of the 1905 case, referring to it dozens of times. As the court rejected the arguments of state abortion providers, it said that three of the main Supreme Court abortion cases “cite Jacobson with approval and without suggesting that abortion rights are somehow exempt from its framework. “

But in these three cases, in fact, Jacobson’s quotes are minor and in no way indicate that Jacobson would dictate the extent of reproductive rights.

Dissenting judge Dennis did not dismiss Jacobson’s salience in those times, but rather emphasized his limits. Referring to a previous US judge’s decision against Texas in the dispute, Dennis said: “The result of the district court has been supported by almost 50 years of Supreme Court case law protecting a woman’s right to choose.”

Dennis concluded: “At a time when panic and fear are already plaguing our daily lives, the opinion of the majority is causing more panic and fear to the women of Texas by depriving them, without justification, of their constitutional rights, exposing you to the risks of continuing an unwanted pregnancy life, as well as the risks of traveling to other states in search of urgent medical care. “