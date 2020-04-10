107-year-old Dutchwoman becomes world’s oldest coronavirus survivor

A 107-year-old Dutchwoman is said to be the oldest person in the world to recover from coronavirus, according to a new report.

Cornelia Ras started feeling sick on March 18, one day after her 107th birthday, at her nursing home in Goeree-Overflakkee, an island in the Netherlands, Dutch newspaper AD reports.

Ras – along with 40 other residents – were infected after attending a church service, the media reported.

Ras had a fever of just over 100 degrees and a cough, but she never got seriously ill – which makes her doubt she actually has the virus, said her niece Maaike de Groot to the newspaper.

But it was tested with the other residents, and the result returned positive, the report said.

About two and a half weeks later on Monday, doctors told Ras that she was virus-free.

“We did not expect her to survive this,” her niece Maaike de Groot told the newspaper, according to a translation from Metro UK. “She takes no medicine, always walks well, and kneels every night to thank the Lord. At first glance, she may continue to do so. “

Twelve people who attended the Ras service have since died of the virus.

Other survivors of the centennial coronavirus include William “Bill” Lapschies, an Oregon veteran of World War II who has just turned 104, and Ada Zanusso, 104, of Italy.