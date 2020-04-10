10,000 Families Gathered at San Antonio Food Bank Distribution Event

A Texas food bank distributed more than 1 million pounds of food to about 10,000 families, whose cars were sitting bumper to bumper in a parking lot for the record distribution event this week in the midst of the crisis. coronavirus.

About 6,000 households pre-registered on the San Antonio Food Bank website for Thursday’s distribution at Trader’s Village, Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper told the San Antonio Express-News.

But thousands more showed up for the gift – and aerial photos show the parking lot full of cars. Cooper called it the biggest one-day distribution in the history of the 40-day nonprofit.

“It was difficult today,” he told Express News. “We have never executed a request as large as we are today.”

The driving event was the fourth such gift for the Food Bank since March 31, the report said.

“Our staff and volunteers, I don’t know if we can keep pace with demand,” said Cooper at the point of sale. “We have to debrief and understand things, but we just can’t feed as many people at once without the Guard or someone helping us.”

Yolanda Benavides, 63, who presented herself for the gift, described the aid as being provided by “angels in heaven”, but told the newspaper that she felt in conflict.

“It hurts because I have always given and now we are on the other side,” said Benavides, who is disabled and cares for four grandchildren with her husband, a recently licensed charter bus driver. “It would be rice and beans without it.”