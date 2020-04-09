YouTube player helped raise nearly $ 660,000 in 12 hours for Covid-19 relief efforts

The #HopeFromHome livestream brought together artists, influencers, players and other creators on different platforms, including YouTube, Facebook Twitter and TikTok, for the benefit of three global charities.

Seán McLoughlin, an Irish YouTube creator based in London and the face behind the Jacksepticeye channel, was the main organizer of the event on YouTube on the platform.

Its nearly 12-hour live broadcast on Tuesday raised nearly $ 659,000 alone, nearly 40% of the global total raised.

“Words cannot express how crazy madness was today,” McLoughlin wrote in an Instagram post after it aired. “I am so emotionally overwhelmed but I have nothing but love and gratitude to everyone who donated and made a huge difference today.”

The donations have been facilitated by the Tiltify fundraising platform and the funds will be divided equally between the three charities, Centraide worldwide; the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund of the United Nations Foundation for the World Health Organization; and Red Nose Day from Comic Relief US, according to a press release issued April 1 by United Way Worldwide announcing the project.

“It was inspiring to see the online community come together for #HopeFromHome,” Tiltify CEO Michael Wasserman said on Wednesday. “Yesterday was the highest number of unique online donations we have ever seen in 12 hours.”

The three participating charities have confirmed to CNN in separate statements that the funds they will receive will go to financial and social services to help vulnerable populations during the global pandemic. The United Nations Foundation has declared that part of its funds will also go to the World Health Organization to help develop a vaccine for Covid-19.

“As the WHO leads the global fight against this disease, we need them to succeed. Seeing small and large online communities in a wave of engagement yesterday to raise funds for this work is deeply gratifying,” said Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the United Nations Foundation. , said. “Seán and his many collaborators have created a way for people – some of whom have never donated before – to join something bigger that will ultimately benefit everyone.”

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, McLoughlin said he had contacted “as many creators as possible” to arrange fundraising on the online side.

“I thought more money could be raised if we mobilized everyone and all of their communities and audiences and types of groups together under one banner,” said McLoughlin. “And then everyone could make their own little streams in this setting.”

He said the purpose of the event was to come together as a global community to fight the virus, adding that his important fundraising figures should not “detract from what everyone is doing … I think the world total is more important than what any individual did. “

“I think we are still talking about the money raised there,” said McLoughlin. “But I also think that what is really important is the awareness that also emerges.”

McLoughlin’s channel broadcasts monthly charity broadcasts for a variety of causes close to its heart, including a January 2020 feed that raised over $ 212,000 for relief in Australia and its April 2019 feed that raised over $ 111,000 for the red nose day of Comic Relief USA

“Sean in particular has been a great ally in the Red Nose Day campaign and we cannot thank him enough for mobilizing his network on behalf of those who need it,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief USA in a communicated. “It was amazing to have so many creators and their fans around #HopeFromHome to support children and families suffering from the devastating social, economic and health effects of COVID-19.”

“Incredible things happen when people and communities come together,” said Brian Gallagher, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide, in a statement. “I would like to thank Seán for bringing his community together to help us fight COVID-19 at this critical time, as well as for the opportunity to personally join #HopeFromHome.”

Donations will continue to be accepted until the end of April in hopes of crossing the $ 2 million mark worldwide in the coming weeks, said McLoughlin.