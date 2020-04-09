Yannick Ngakoue shoots the Jaguars in the hope of exchanging

Yannick Ngakoue couldn’t make it clearer what he wants from Jacksonville.

The displeased continued to air a litany of grievances on Tuesday when he took not-so-subtle blows from the Jaguars for their losing culture.

“I really want to be part of a team that has a great culture and winning is a habit”, he says on ESPN. “I don’t want to be part of a losing team is a standard or something like that.

“I’m one of the top five defenders in this league – the top three – my game couldn’t be seen like that in Jacksonville – not having too many prime-time games. So if I end up landing in a prime-time team, I hope I can show the world what I can do. “

Maryland’s third-round pick in 2016 recorded 122 tackles, 37.5 sacks, 14 fumble and two interceptions in four seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

The Jaguars have finished in the basement of AFC South in three of these four seasons. They captured AFC South in 2017 (lost in the conference game against the Patriots), but had a disappointing 6-10 record last year.

Ngakoue, who just turned 25, said he brought “a different presence in the locker room, not just on the field”.

“You can reach out to everyone who has ever played with me in Jacksonville,” he said. “The kind of intensity and aggressiveness that I bring is different.”

He added that he wanted to “be part of something special” to “have a big impact on the community, and just reach out to the younger kids.”

The Jaguars exercised the franchise mark on Ngakoue in March, valued at $ 19.3 million, but this was considered to be a precursor to a trade.

The disgruntled star also posted photos of former Eagles players on his Instagram in another gesture of contempt.

“You always want your players to be happy,” said general manager Doug Marrone said of the precarious situation last week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported last week the 6-foot-2, 246-pound binder has attracted “several interested teams”, but the Jaguars will only let it work for the right price.

“The Jags appreciate it and will not give it for a little return,” said Garafolo. “But it will be interesting to see how it unfolds as we get closer to the project.”

Ngakoue Garafolo tweeted with the answer:

“Why stop a man from taking care of his family. It is obvious that my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both go to @Jaguars 🏁. “