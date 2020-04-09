Wuhan marks the end of the coronavirus lockdown with a startling light show

China celebrated the end of an 11-week foreclosure in Wuhan with an elaborate light show on skyscrapers and bridges, video broadcasts.

The dazzling spectacle along the Yangtze River at midnight on Wednesday occurred as city officials lifted a 76-day lockout in the provincial capital of Hubei, where the coronavirus was first identified at the end of the year. last.

“I haven’t been out for more than 70 days,” Tong Zhengkun told The Associated Press while watching the show from a bridge. “Being inside for so long has driven me crazy.”

Others who attended the exhibit – which featured representations of healthcare workers – marked the occasion by waving flags or chanting “Wuhan, let’s go!”

About 65,000 people fled the city by train or plane within hours of the isolation, local media said.

Chinese authorities say Wuhan accounts for 61% of confirmed coronavirus cases in China and 77% of the national death toll, reports the Wall Street Journal.

City officials have announced only three confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 18, but have identified 194 new asymptomatic cases since these figures were reported on April 1, fueling fears of a second wave of infection, reports the Journal.

With post wires