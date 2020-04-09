With Masters postponed due to coronavirus, watch ‘Tin Cup’

While the coronavirus is shutting down every day, we will bring you a recommendation from The Post’s Peter Botte for a sports movie, TV show, or book that may have been before your time or has slipped from a one way or another between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

TIN CUP (1996)

Classified R

Diffusion: Amazon Prime

The annual battle for the green jacket was supposed to take place this weekend at Augusta National, so let’s click on the links for our daily suggestion to help fill your master’s void.

The second sporting collaboration between director Ron Shelton and star Kevin Costner took them on bus trips from the minor leagues of “Bull Durham” to this romantic comedy on the quest for a Texas practice instructor to qualify and win the title. ‘US Open.

Roy “Tin Cup” McAvoy is a faded former college golfer who is approached for lessons by clinical psychologist Dr. Molly Griswold (Rene Russo) and then by her boyfriend, Roy’s former rival David Simms (Don Johnson), caddy for him at a local charity tournament.

After making fun of Simms for lying down in front of a water hazard over what he perceives to be a shot on the green, McAvoy pulls out a golf ball and a club and proves himself, being fired at the field for showing his boss.

With Molly, his possible love interest, providing psychological assistance – and with his friend Romeo (the great Cheech Marin) as a cadet and golf conscience – a determined Roy passes a local qualification tournament to gain an improbable place in the United States.

Surprisingly at the top of the ranking, Roy melts on the last lap, obstinately trying to win the major tournament with the same approach, while playing prudently would have sealed the championship.

Notably, Costner’s golf consultant for the film, former pro and longtime announcer Gary McCord, also scored a 16 on a hole at the 1986 FedEx Classic.

And if you’re looking for a connection to the Masters, defending champion Sergio Garcia suffered what was widely called a “Tin Cup” in 2018, throwing five shots into the water for a 13 on # 15 in the first round .

Note citation: “When a defining moment arrives, you define the moment … or the moment defines you.” Roy “Tin Cup” McAvoy

Boot blows: 4.1 out of 5