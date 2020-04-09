Wilson Ramos des Mets feels the pain of stopping the coronavirus

Three weeks at home where he would normally play baseball gave Wilson Ramos a new outlook on life.

“This is the first time I have spent too much time without work, it’s crazy,” the Mets catcher told the Post in a telephone conversation this week. “At some point, you wake up and want to be in the stadium. When the guys have been playing for a lot of years and they retire, I understand why they cry every time they retire, because it’s not easy to be unemployed for too long. “

As players from all professional sports leagues await a signal about the fate of their respective seasons after the COVID-19 epidemic, Ramos spends time with his family at his home in South Florida, playing with his three children and fishing in a lake behind his backyard.

Baseball practice has mainly involved playing wrestling with his cousin, Efren Ramos – a pitcher in the Mets minor league system. A portable batting cage arrived Monday, which will allow Wilson Ramos to strike again. The baseball facilities and parks near his home are closed, leaving him with no other options.

“We have to play,” said Ramos. “It’s not easy to be out of baseball for a full year, so I hope we start playing soon. I know this is a difficult situation, the coronavirus is very dangerous at the moment and a very strong virus, but I hope they receive a vaccine against it and we start to approach. “

Ramos said he was surprised to find that Noah Syndergaard had torn an ulnar collateral ligament, which required surgery from Tommy John who will keep him sidelined in 2021. The two had been paired with spring training hoping to synchronize after a first rocky season together.

“I heard this news, and it was bad for us, especially because we were on the same page,” said Ramos. “We were talking with better communication. The spring training was pretty good, better communication, a better page and he was one of the aces on the team, so it’s hard not to have this guy in the rotation, so it’s not going to be good for us.

Submit your questions Put here to receive an answer in a future mail

“He was throwing well. I do not know what happened. I thought and spoke with my family here, with my cousin and uncle, like “How did it happen?” We do not know. It launched very well in the spring, so I was really surprised by that. “

Ramos said he was in regular communication with manager Luis Rojas and monitor Brian Schneider to stay alert, but added that there was no rush to prepare too much to play.

“I know we are not going to play soon, so we have plenty of time to start training, no matter where we train,” said Ramos. “We have to keep training at home. As soon as we receive the call, I am 100% sure that we will give it two or three weeks before we start playing. This will be a good time to prepare for the season. “

Until then, Ramos will try to take advantage of his time away from the game that he misses so much.

“The best remedy right now is to stay at home, so that’s what I do,” he said. “Stay at home, relax here, enjoy my family, enjoy my children, play with them, do some of my work and just wait for the call that everyone is waiting for.”