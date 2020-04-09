Will airline loyalty programs extend the elite status of passengers during a coronavirus epidemic?

(CNN) – Coronavirus has an impact on everyone’s travel plans. One of the main questions that frequent travelers ask themselves to the leaders of the travel industry is: “What will happen to my elite status?”

There are clearly far more important things to worry about right now, but with frequent flyers among the many people trapped at home for weeks, it’s clearly something they are thinking about. Just check the bulletin boards and / or comment sections of aviation blogs.

Clearly, flight cancellations, reduced service, home stay orders and border closings make it very difficult for travelers to get from point A to point B, let alone maintain their elite status for 2021.

In previous major travel disruptions like September 11 or the SARS epidemic in 2003, airline frequent flyer programs have automatically extended elite status or relaxed minimum qualifications.

However, these are unprecedented times. Airlines have never cut their flights so dramatically, and it feels like travel is about to stop stridently, which in fact has been the case in some places.

If you’re wondering if airlines and hotels are expanding the benefits of elite status, here’s what’s going on:

What can airlines do to achieve elite status?

The first travel restrictions related to the coronavirus began to have an impact on air travel in late January. Just a few days ago, U.S. airlines were taking an understandable “wait and understand” approach to how frequent flyers can achieve elite status in 2020/21.

Although there are Ways to Earn Air Miles that don’t involve theft, the best solution right now is to wait and hear the airline.

As flight restrictions continue throughout the spring travel season, airlines can take one of these approaches:

• Extend the current loyalty status up to 12 months

• Relax annual minimum qualifications

• Offer status points at a reduced price to keep your loyalty

Asian carriers began taking steps to protect the elite status of pilots in February. For example, Cathay Pacific offered relief to Marco Polo Club member and club benefits have also been extended to six months at current levels.

The world was watching what Asia-Pacific airlines like Cathay were doing because they were the first to experience the effects of the coronavirus.

Their reaction gave the flyers an idea of ​​what to expect from other airlines. In mid-March, Australian carrier Qantas announced that its frequent traveler the status would automatically be extended by 12 months. This week, US airlines started making similar announcements.

Delta Extends Benefits of Medallion Status

April 5, Delta Airlines became the first major national airline to move.

Medallion members will have their Medallion status for 2020 extended until 2021. All Medallion qualification miles for 2020 will also roll in 2021 to allow qualification for Medallion status in 2022.

Delta Sky Club individual and executive memberships expiring on or after March 1, 2020 are automatically extended by six months. In addition, members of the Delta SkyMiles credit card benefit from a six-month extension on certain benefits such as flight credits and an accompanying certificate.

Delta’s “first hit” helps set a precedent that other US airlines could follow. Although we don’t know when the trip will return to normal, SkyMiles and Medallion members are relieved.

United expands MileagePlus

Less than 24 hours after Delta, United airlines announced that it will extend MileagePlus Premier status until January 2022.

He indicates that all MileagePlus Premier members will retain the status they earned for 2020 until January 2022.

“In addition, for the 2021 status year, United reduced the Premier qualification thresholds by 50% for each status level, to facilitate reaching an even higher status level,” he said. added.

Now the big question is whether or not American Airlines is following the decision of Delta and United?

They will probably have to do it soon if they do not want to risk that their loyal followers change their loyalty to one of their competitors. Airlines are happy to match the elite status of other carriers.

Discount on upcoming flights

A hidden advantage of the lull in travel is finding discount flights this summer with relaxed ticket restrictions.

Airlines around the world have reduced ticket prices on certain routes in all classes and many waive modification fees in case the current situation does not improve. Make sure you read the fine print and if an airline cancels your flight to or from the United States, you are entitled to a full refund, not a travel voucher.

However, if you have elite status and have a lot of miles, you may want to use them if your airline has already extended your elite status to 2021 to save money and earn your miles.

What about elite hotel status?

In addition to airlines granting elite status to regular travelers, hotel loyalty programs also extend the benefits of elite status.

Hilton announced on March 25 that anyone whose 2019 status was to be demoted in late March – be it diamond, gold or silver – would automatically be extended until March 31, 2021.

Similarly, the 2020 status would be postponed to March 31, 2022.

The hotel chain has said it will also suspend the expiration of all loyalty points that expire for the rest of 2020.

Meanwhile, World of Hyatt declared on April 3 that it extended its current elite status until February 28, 2022.

Anyone with Discoverist, Explorist or Globalist elite status as of March 31, 2020 will now have almost two years of the same status level.

Hyatt also extends the expiration of all unused free night rewards, suite upgrades and club lounge access rewards from December 31, 2020 to the end of 2021.