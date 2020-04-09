Why Joe Biden Starts as a General Election Favorite

And Biden begins the general election against President Donald Trump as the leader – although not huge.

But the presidential election is not a national popular vote, you would say. And remember what happened in 2016, you will notice.

True! But neutral political handicaps also give Biden a modest but noticeable advantage over Trump in the race for 270 electoral votes.

“Biden begins with a slight advance in the mathematics of the Electoral College. At present, 232 electoral votes sit in Lean / probable or solid democrat. On the side of the GOP, 204 electoral votes are in the Lean / probable / solid republican column There are six states (and a congressional district) in Toss-Up: Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska 2nd district. These total 102 electoral votes. “

“The president is an outsider in his candidacy for a second term. This does not mean that he cannot win. It just means that he is in a more difficult situation than before, in part because the Democrats are are united behind a consensus candidate who has a potentially broad appeal. “

As Rothenberg rightly notes, things are changing! Four years ago, polls and the Electoral College’s disability would have suggested that Hillary Clinton was clearly a favorite – and we know how it turned out.

But it’s in a blurry future. And we are very much in the present right now.