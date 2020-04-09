Why Joe Biden Starts as a General Election Favorite

by April 9, 2020 Top News
Biden Says He Informed Sanders He Will Begin VP Verification Process

And Biden begins the general election against President Donald Trump as the leader – although not huge.

But the presidential election is not a national popular vote, you would say. And remember what happened in 2016, you will notice.

True! But neutral political handicaps also give Biden a modest but noticeable advantage over Trump in the race for 270 electoral votes.

As the Amy Walter of Cook Political Report wrote in late March:

“Biden begins with a slight advance in the mathematics of the Electoral College. At present, 232 electoral votes sit in Lean / probable or solid democrat. On the side of the GOP, 204 electoral votes are in the Lean / probable / solid republican column There are six states (and a congressional district) in Toss-Up: Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska 2nd district. These total 102 electoral votes. “

Around the same time, Stu Rothenberg, founder of the Rothenberg Political Report, concluded pretty much the same thing he wrote:

“The president is an outsider in his candidacy for a second term. This does not mean that he cannot win. It just means that he is in a more difficult situation than before, in part because the Democrats are are united behind a consensus candidate who has a potentially broad appeal. “

As Rothenberg rightly notes, things are changing! Four years ago, polls and the Electoral College’s disability would have suggested that Hillary Clinton was clearly a favorite – and we know how it turned out.

But it’s in a blurry future. And we are very much in the present right now.

Point: If today is rightly understood as the first day of the 2020 general election, then from the first day, Joe Biden is more likely to be elected president on November 3 than Donald Trump.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/KF1ZoNZ_0N4/index.html

