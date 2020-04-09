Why do eggs get so expensive? Blame the demand for coronavirus

As orders for leftovers at home spread across the country, buyers rushed to grocery stores and stocked up on basic items, including eggs. This surge in demand has pushed up egg prices, nationally and especially in California, and will likely do so for some time.

On March 2, Urner Barry’s wholesale benchmark for a dozen conventional California shell eggs was $ 1.55. As of March 27, the benchmark reached $ 3.66, where it remained for several days before dropping slightly to $ 3.26 on Friday.

This means higher costs for retailers – and also for buyers. Over the past three weeks, grocers’ egg costs have risen 57%, said Dave Heylen, spokesperson for the California Grocers Assn. commercial group, which represents more than 80% of the state’s retail grocery stores. A little relief came last week, when these costs dropped about 8%.

The Northgate González market pays more to put eggs on its shelves, from 20% to 35%, said Mike Hendry, executive vice president of marketing and merchandising.

He described it as “one of the most significant increases we have seen in a long time.”

The chain chose to reduce its margins, passing on only part of this cost to buyers, said Hendry. On Tuesday, the chain lowered its retail prices for eggs by $ 1 before an expected drop in supplier prices.

Agricultural experts describe rising prices as a lesson in supply and demand. There is only a fixed number of eggs available each day – you cannot extract an unlimited number of eggs from a chicken, and it can take months to buy more hens and build more henhouses for them. In the meantime, buyers are asking for additional boxes because they aim to limit grocery shopping in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some retailers have purchased their regular orders of eggs twice or even six times, said Brian Moscogiuri, director at Urner Barry and analyst covering the egg and egg product markets. To try to keep eggs in stock, some stores have posted limits on the number of egg cartons customers can buy.

This is the case at Beachwood Market in the Hollywood Hills, where owner Alex Papalexis has said he has to limit customers to one box per household.

“People were scrambling, without pun intended, to get eggs,” he said.

He also pays more for eggs, 50 to 75 cents more per carton, depending on the type. Although it has not yet raised its prices, Papalexis said it would likely do so soon.

He noted that many hotel restaurants and kitchens were closed, which meant that eggs for diners’ meals could now be diverted to store shelves.

“There is a question there.” Said Papalexis. “Why should they raise their rates?”

Laws prohibit rising prices in California during a declared state of emergency, capping increases in essential product prices to 10% of their pre-crisis costs. However, exemptions exist if the cost of a good increase along the supply chain – to compensate if the costs of shipping or labor increase.

The rules are difficult to enforce, said Diana Winters, deputy director of the Resnick Center for Food Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law.

The attorney general’s office relies on consumer complaints to ensure that essentials, such as food, do not exceed the 10% limit, she said.

Egg prices have certainly risen more than 10% in many markets, but it is difficult to assess all of the factors that could contribute to this increase, said Winters. For example, restaurant closings could force egg producers to divert their supply from grocers, and this change in distribution and additional packaging comes at a cost.

“Eggs are naturally, very often, one of the most variable products in supermarkets,” said Daniel Sumner, professor of agricultural economics at UC Davis and director of the UC Agricultural Issues Center.

Jesse Laflamme, managing director of New Hampshire-based Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs, said his transportation costs have increased since the coronavirus pandemic because there were not enough refrigerated trucks to carry all the fresh goods in strong demand.

His company also slowed down its egg packaging equipment and spaced people apart to comply with social distancing guidelines. The company chose to absorb the additional costs rather than raising the prices. Its eggs are not sold on the wholesale egg market.

“Being a commodity market, it is really sensitive to any fluctuation in supply or demand within a single percentage point,” said Laflamme.

The price of eggs could stay high for at least a few months, said Sumner. And demand for eggs has historically been strong during more difficult economic times. Eggs are a relatively cheap source of protein and are not considered a luxury food.

“It may take longer to return to normal for the egg industry,” he said. “We can increase the supply, but it takes a few months.”