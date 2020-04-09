WHO chief doesn’t care about attacks following Trump criticism

The head of the World Health Organization has said he “does not care” about the attacks on him, following criticism from President Trump that the organization “really blew up” his response to the coronaviruses.

General manager Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that he would not participate in the mudslide.

“I don’t care who says what about me. I’m preparing to focus on saving lives, ”said Tedros.

He went on to say, “Why is someone in his good conscious mind thinking about his personal attack, ignoring the biggest challenge we face as a humanity? We do not make policy at WHO. “

Trump previously accused the organization of pro-Chinese bias and said it gave them a “very powerful grip” on funding.

“They called it wrong. They really – they missed the call, “said Trump.

In response to the criticism, Tedros said they “were doing everything” to fight the virus, but conceded that “in the process, we could make mistakes”.

“We are not angels. We are human beings, we make mistakes like other human beings,” said Tedros.

He then called on the United States and China to prioritize “honest leadership,” saying that “unity is the only option for defeating this virus.”

“The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy,” he said. “They should come together to fight it.”

Tedros also called on world leaders to “politicize quarantine” as they band together to fight infectious diseases.

He said he believed the U.S. would continue to contribute to the WHO – despite Trump’s threats to cut funding.

“With unity, with solidarity, nationally, globally, resources will not be a problem,” he said. “We ask [leaders] quarantine politicization. We ask for real solidarity. It will come from everyone, including the United States. “

He said the failure to work together around the world on the response to coronaviruses could be catastrophic.

“We will have many body bags in front of us if we do not behave,” he said, adding that “when there are cracks nationally and globally, this is where the virus succeeds.”