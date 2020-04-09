When the Jets could run in a cornerback

The needs of the Jets in attack – the offensive line and wide catcher – captured most of the attention before the draft, but the cornerback is just as big of a hole.

The Jets cut their two starting cornerbacks from Week 1 last month when they said goodbye to Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts. They signed Pierre Desir and brought back the nickel corner Brian Poole and sometimes the starter Arthur Maulet, but the station still needs a lot of help.

This position has been a problem for most of the past decade. The era of Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie is very old. They tried to solve it in the project with Dee Milliner and Dexter McDougle. They tried free agency, giving Johnson a monster contract two years ago. Nothing worked.

This year’s corner class looks like Jeff Okudah and everyone else. Ohio star Okudah is expected to be among the top three. If he somehow fell to 11, the Jets should jump on him.

After Okudah, C.J. Henderson of Florida is considered by most draftniks to be the best cornerback in the draft. Taking it at 11 seems a little rich, however, and the Jets would likely opt for one of the tackles or the widest receiver on it.

If GM Joe Douglas is trading, then you might see Henderson as an option.

Some of the options that may be available on Day 2 of the draft are Jaylon Johnson of Utah, Trevon Diggs of Alabama and Jeff Gladney of TCU.

The Jets must exit this project with a cornerback. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams did his best to mask their post deficit last year with his plan, but there is no doubt that defense needs to be improved at this position.