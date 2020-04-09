What pandemic? Cruise enthusiasts book trips for next year

The coronavirus pandemic has left dozens of cruise ships temporarily stuck at sea, not allowed to dock due to epidemics on board the deadly virus.

This has happened with the Norwegian Jewel in the South Pacific, the Zaandam off the coast of Florida and the Grand Princess in the waters north of California, among others.

Despite this poignant news, Chris Schuck has not canceled three cruises he has booked in the next two years, the first in September.

“After this virus, I truly believe that cruise lines will establish even more guidelines to ensure the safety of customers and crew,” said Schuck, who works in the planning and work department at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Schuck is not the only cruise fan who stays loyal. Travel agents and industry experts say cruise bookings in 2021 are up considerably compared to pre-coronavirus data.

Cruise lines that have canceled ferries in recent months have offered refunds or credits for future trips. However, travel agents and experts claim that cruise booking rates for 2021 represent more than passengers who rebook their canceled trips.

In the past 45 days, CruiseCompete.com, An online cruise market, has seen a 40% increase in bookings for 2021 compared to 2019, said Heidi M. Allison, president of the company. Only 11% of reservations come from people whose trips in 2020 have been canceled, she said.

“People are still booking cruises and can’t wait to leave when it’s all over,” she said.

In an analysis of the cruise industry, the Swiss banking giant UBS wrote that the volume of cruise bookings for 2021 has increased by 9% in the last 30 days compared to the same period last year.

The UBS report, published on March 31, indicates that bookings for cruise trips in 2021 include people using their credit for canceled crossings, but adds that the volume “still shows surprising resilience in the desire to book a cruise”.

The volume of reservations was even higher for trips to Asia and Alaska, said UBS, “so there is pent-up demand for trips to Asia next year.”

AAA has also noticed an increase in cruise bookings beyond the numbers assigned to people booking canceled trips, said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel.

“We are optimistic that once this crisis is behind us, travel will rebound quickly, which bodes well for 2021,” she said.

An online survey of more than 4,600 cruise lines found that about 75% said they plan to resume cruising at the same frequency as before or more often after the coronavirus crisis ends, according to CruiseCritic.com, a cruise review site.

The remaining 25% in the survey said they plan to sail less often or stay off the cruise indefinitely.

Once the virus began to spread and the number of infected passengers began to increase on cruise ships last month, the United States Department of State urged Americans not to cruise. Most of the world’s largest cruise lines have brought their ships to port and canceled other trips for at least a month.

The image of the cruise industry has been tarnished over the years by disease epidemics on board.

According to Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention, international cruise lines have experienced epidemics – mainly of the highly contagious norovirus, which causes gastrointestinal problems – nine to 12 times a year in the past five years. But the nearly 130,000 sick passengers during these epidemics represent a tiny fraction of the 74 million people who took cruises during this period.

Yet 76% of people whose cruises have been canceled take the option of credit for a future trip instead of asking for a refund, according to the USB report. To encourage people to book a future cruise, some cruise companies offer up to 125% of the price of the canceled cruise, plus a credit for expenses on board the ship.

However, some cruise lines have been slow to send refunds, according to social media posts.

And I would like to share this special message with @CarnivalCruise : I WANT MY MONEY FOR MY CANCELED CRUISE. I don’t want future cruise credit. I want my money back. – CH (@ chagens1) April 6, 2020

The cruise industry supports more than 421,000 jobs in the United States and contributes nearly $ 53 billion to the US economy, according to Cruise Line International Assn., A trading group of the world’s cruise lines.

Cruise industry experts say the increase in booking volumes is a sign of the passion of cruise enthusiasts for their cruise line and their favorite destinations.

“We are not dealing with the post-September 11 era when people were afraid for their safety when traveling beyond the borders of the United States,” said Stewart Chiron, who reviews cruises on his website. CruiseGuy. “Many people are ready to sail once a clear timetable for resumption of service and current ship schedules are revealed.”

These cruise fans would include Schuck, who has completed 15 cruises on six cruise lines in the past 20 years.

He said he would come back to the cruise because it is an effective and fun way to explore many countries and make new friends.

“You have all the food and entertainment that everyone could want on hand while on a cruise,” said Schuck. “I find that when I’m on a ship, I do things that I wouldn’t normally do on land and seem to live a little more and enjoy new things.”

Barry Shulman, a Las Vegas cruise fan who owns an online poker magazine, estimates that he has participated in over 100 cruises and has no plans to stop cruising now.

In February, Shulman and his wife were cruising off the coast of Australia when they worried about the coronavirus epidemic, disembarked and flew home. However, he said he was confident that cruise lines would offer procedures to secure future trips.

He has already booked a cruise for each of the next three years and does not plan to cancel them.

“If it is safe to sail, I will sail,” said Shulman.

The cruise industry will continue to book trips, he said, because cruise enthusiasts are not easily scared.

“I think there are going to be a ton of promotions and discounts,” said Shulman. “I think people are going to sail and, yes, I think people are going to repeat.”