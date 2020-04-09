What NASCAR does to fight coronavirus

NASCAR is racing – to save lives.

Since NASCAR suspended its season on March 13, its research and development center in Concord, North Carolina, has helped medical personnel across the country fight COVID-19.

They did this by transforming their installation to produce personal protective equipment. NASCAR engineers make face shields with 3D printers, which are also used to make replicas of human heads, which are used by medical researchers to refine protection techniques against the coronavirus.

Eric Jacuzzi, senior director of aerodynamics at NASCAR and senior engineer managing the project, said the facility currently produces up to 50 shields per day.

“We started to explore what we could do, how we could volunteer,” said Jacuzzi. “We made a prototype and showed [doctors] what we had. They had a few suggestions and we made these changes… We just received requests from across the country from coast to coast as the word got out. “

Shields are worn in addition to masks and goggles to prevent inhalation of aerosols. Jacuzzi said NASCAR recently received requests for shields from nursing homes.

“It’s an extra layer of protection,” said Jacuzzi. “When they’re intubated or something, there’s a risk of aerosol ejection.”

NASCAR partners have also joined the effort.

Roush Fenway Racing manufactures plastic aerosol cans to protect healthcare professionals who treat COVID-19 patients. Technical, supplier of chassis kits, has also redesigned its factory to make face shields, while CORE autosport makes face masks for healthcare professionals.

Driver Joey Logano created a million dollar COVID-19 response and recovery fund, while Matt DiBenedetto and Wood Brothers Racing bought tablets for a nursing home, allowing residents to stay in touch with families who cannot visit.

“We help in every way possible,” said Jacuzzi. “We are purchasing equipment and we will continue to operate the 3D printers.”

NASCAR plans to resume operations on May 9 at Martinsville Speedway, Virginia, which is currently used as a COVID-19 driving test location. Due to the virus’s uncertain trajectory, NASCAR would consider several programming scenarios this season, including midweek races and weekend doubles.

“We intend to organize the 36 races this season, with a new schedule to be determined soon as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts,” said a statement. from NASCAR. “What is important now transcends the world of sport and we focus on everyone’s safety and well-being as we go through this difficult time together.”