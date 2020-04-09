What Fox News’s Silence On “Diamond & Silk” Says About The Network

On Wednesday, a seemingly modest act by a pair of online personalities spoke volumes about the top-rated cable news network and its supposed commitment to informing the public precisely during this pandemic.

Fox News could work hard to clear its past coverage and convince the public that it takes the coronavirus pandemic seriously, but its actions – or its apparent inaction, in this case – speak louder than its words.

“Diamond & Silk” may not seem like a duo worthy of your attention, but the pro-Trump sisters command a large following that includes the President of the United States. They are also paid by Fox, where the two have a Fox Nation show. And they appear on the network programming.

In the past few weeks, the duo have advanced all kinds of misinformation and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus. They questioned the number of dead. They wondered if the virus was “deliberately spread.” They suggested that “Deep State” works “behind the scenes” and that it is “designed”. And so on and it continues.

On Wednesday, "Diamond & Silk" posted a tweet. "The only way we can become immune to the environment; we have to be outside in the environment," said the duo. "Quarantining people inside their homes for long periods of time will make people sick!" Twitter quickly took action against the tweet for violating its rules against misinformation about coronaviruses. The suggestion from Fox News figures is clearly dangerous. People should not be "in the environment". Twitter asked the two to delete the tweet in order to regain access to their account. But while Twitter was the responsible media and refused to allow "Diamond & Silk" to spread their dangerous misinformation on its platform, Fox News remained silent. I sent a Fox News spokesperson for comments on the Wednesday tweet. I've never heard. Apparently, the request did not even deserve a response. That's how close we are to the rabbit hole. Where two fairly prominent Fox News figures – who have been raised many times by the President and Republican lawmakers – can promote wild conspiracy theories and dangerous misinformation and that doesn't even deserve a public relations response of the network. The next time you see a story about how bad Fox News is taking the coronavirus, or a fancy promo from the network offering a similar message, remember this: The network is paying "Diamond & Silk" for their opinions and it doesn't seem care a lot about the dangerous misinformation they spread.

