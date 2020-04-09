What Fox News’s Silence On “Diamond & Silk” Says About The Network

On Wednesday, a seemingly modest act by a pair of online personalities spoke volumes about the top-rated cable news network and its supposed commitment to informing the public precisely during this pandemic.

Fox News could work hard to clear its past coverage and convince the public that it takes the coronavirus pandemic seriously, but its actions – or its apparent inaction, in this case – speak louder than its words.

“Diamond & Silk” may not seem like a duo worthy of your attention, but the pro-Trump sisters command a large following that includes the President of the United States. They are also paid by Fox, where the two have a Fox Nation show. And they appear on the network programming.

In the past few weeks, the duo have advanced all kinds of misinformation and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus. They questioned the number of dead. They wondered if the virus was “deliberately spread.” They suggested that “Deep State” works “behind the scenes” and that it is “designed”. And so on and it continues.