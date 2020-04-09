Waste collectors overwhelmed by the increasing amount of household waste

Shapiro employees transport waste in Washington, DC and Maryland. Like the entire waste management industry, Shapiro tries to keep its healthy and secure employees to manage the massive influx of households accumulating trash can as more Americans self-quarantine at home.

“Our residential volumes have increased significantly,” said Shapiro. “People are calling and asking for more services. We can’t do it in the short term. It’s just a nightmare.”

Companies are also developing contingency plans in case the residential volume becomes too large or their workers fall ill.

Shapiro said that one of his drivers and the colleague he was driving with had both tested positive for coronavirus, as well as one of its administrative employees.

Another driver recently said that he was afraid of working and that he was staying at home, according to Shapiro. And Shapiro, which employs 32 drivers, worries more and more employees will want to do the same.

“I hate to say that. These things tend to snowball,” he said. “I can’t say to a driver,” No, I want you to work. “Honestly, they are threatened.”

David Biderman, CEO of the Solid Waste Association of North America, said the industry has so far seen a slight increase in absenteeism. It is mainly due to workers who have been quarantined after potential exposure to the virus or who have to stay at home because their children are out of school. But he expects these absenteeism figures to increase, particularly in areas that have not yet started to flatten the curve for new coronavirus cases and deaths.

At Tenleytown Trash, all of Shapiro’s backup pilots were called and he hired an additional worker just to keep everything sanitized. Shapiro said the company’s trucks are cleaned daily and that office cleaning has also increased.

All of this adds pressure to the industry when its services are most needed.

Bill Rumpke Jr., CEO of Rumpke Waste & Recycling, hired 36 new employees last week to cope with increased residential volumes in the markets where it operates in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Rumpke said he is experiencing financial losses due to the dramatic drop in business and industrial activities, but his main concern right now is to keep his employees safe and to meet the increased demand for residential waste collection. He is ready to suspend garden waste and collect loose garbage if necessary.

“We have been able to stay one step ahead so far,” said Rumpke. “I hope we will be able to stay on schedule.”

To compensate rising labor costs and declining revenues, Rumpke said the company plans to cut other expenses, such as a planned IT project and purchasing new heavy equipment.

The coronavirus challenge is unlike anything the company had to cope with its 88 years of operation, said Rumpke. If there is an epidemic among its staff, the company is preparing to move the workforce between its markets or to delay service.

One of the ways that Americans can help, said Mr. Biderman, is to avoid spring cleaning and to limit roadside waste.

“[Spring cleaning is] will put additional pressure on an already pressurized solid waste collection system, “said Biderman.” Wait until things are back to normal. “