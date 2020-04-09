Wall Street firm offered 175% returns to investors through US aid programs

A New York investment firm has presented in recent days wealthy investors on a way to achieve returns of 22 to 175% using US government programs designed to help Americans keep their jobs and stimulate the economy hit by coronaviruses, according to a marketing document seen by Reuters.

Following questions from Reuters, Arcadia Investment Partners, which has about $ 1 billion under management, said it had suspended plans.

The idea was in “training stages” and the company was not “moving forward with this strategy for reasons such as regulatory uncertainty,” Dahlia Loeb, chief executive officer, told Reuters on Wednesday. Arcadia. She did not develop further.

The firm had sent the field as recently as this weekend to “a limited number of sophisticated investors,” according to marketing materials, which are dated April 4 and marked confidential. In an email sent on Sunday, and seen by Reuters, Loeb wrote that it was a “very time-sensitive opportunity” and offered to discuss it with investors that day or at the start of the week.

Arcadia’s land provides a glimpse of how some private investors are seeking to quickly take advantage of unprecedented government intervention after the new coronavirus has ended economic activity.

As part of Arcadia’s plan, which has not been previously reported, the firm is said to have raised funds to finance small business loans guaranteed under a $ 2.2 trillion government assistance program. , show marketing materials. He called the new vehicle the “Paycheque Protection Program Fund”, named after the government’s small business initiative launched on April 3.

Arcadia has offered to cut profits by borrowing from 90% to 95% of the money on the finance markets that have been supported in recent weeks by the US Federal Reserve.

The small business loan program got off to a chaotic start, with banks and businesses saying more crucial details need to be worked out. Under the Arcadia plan, the actual loans would have been made by online lending platforms. Some of these lenders have stated that they have not yet been approved by the government to make these loans.

If Arcadia had carried out its plan, its investors would have largely benefited from an almost risk-free investment. Arcadia generally generates returns for investors of between 8% and 12%, depending on the type of investment, according to a March regulatory file. The potential returns would also be much higher than other options available to investors. The 10-year US Treasury bill, for example, currently earns around 0.77%.

Lucian Bebchuk, a corporate governance expert at Harvard Law School who reviewed key assumptions in Arcadia’s speech for Reuters, said that the potential returns, assuming they are estimated correctly, “suggest a failure to conception on the part of the government program. “

A Fed spokeswoman declined to comment, while a representative from the US Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment.

In the past, large-scale government intervention has sparked heated debate about whether they create perverse incentives and have unintended consequences.

Founded by former banker Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Kammy Moalemzadeh in 2001, Arcadia invests in areas such as private equity, real estate and troubled credit funds, according to its March regulatory brief. He said his investors include investment funds and wealthy people, including hedge fund managers and executives.

In the marketing document, the company said it would work with an asset manager not identified on the plan. This asset manager, who, according to Arcadia, has $ 17 billion under management and was founded in 2012, has experience in financing small businesses and consumer credit via online lending platforms, with more than $ 6 billion dedicated to this strategy.

If small business borrowers use the money for employee pay and other approved expenses, the US Small Business Administration would cancel 24-month loans in as little as three months, Arcadia wrote in the document. The loans carry a fixed interest rate of 1%. The remaining loans will be redeemed within 24 months, according to Arcadia documents.

In its document, Arcadia did not indicate the size of the planned fund. But he noted that investors would contribute 5% to 10% of the equity in the new fund. The rest would initially be borrowed from the buyout agreement, or “repo” market, which the Fed has supported in recent weeks.

After three months, the fund would borrow from the Fed’s asset-backed securities term loan facility, or TALF, another financing initiative launched last month to help the economy.

Investors in the Arcadia fund would not pay any management fees but would be charged 20% of the profits, the document said.