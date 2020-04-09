Virtual journeys from Airbnb | CNN Tourist attractions

(CNN) – As the coronavirus spreads around the world, many are scouring the news for clues as to what will happen. From his home port in New York’s East Village, Uluç Ülgen, of Turkish-American origin, offers another way of looking to the future.

Ülgen, the host of Turkish coffee therapy , is a follower of the ancient Turkish tradition of reading the future in coffee grounds.

“When you reach the bottom of the cup of coffee, you turn the cup over,” says Ülgen. “When you flip it over, there are all these symbols, figures and ornate images that you read to see the person’s future prospects.”

Normally, guests visit Ülgen in New York. Now he virtually takes guided coffee preparation and makeshift reading sessions, one of a suite of Online experiences that Airbnb unveiled today.

Virtual versions of Airbnb experiences Matching travelers with local hosts, online experiences offer hosts from more than 30 countries and range in price from $ 1 to $ 40. Hosts offering virtual sessions have the possibility of recovering part of the revenue lost due to the coronavirus; for customers, experiences are an opportunity to connect with unknown cultures.

Try a guided meditation with sleeping sheep in Loch Lomand, UK Courtesy of Airbnb

“Human connection is at the heart of what we do,” wrote Catherine Powell, Airbnb Experiments manager, in a press release. “With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to offer our guests the opportunity to connect to our global guest community in the only way possible right now, online.”

Some are offered by hosts with name recognition; customers can sign up for a virtual bike tour led by Olympian triathlete Alistair Brownlee, or take a K-Beauty tutorial a professional broadcaster based in Seoul.

The chaos of Airbnb’s coronaviruses

The deployment of virtual experiences comes after a month of disruption for Airbnb, which has turned into frustrated customers and indignant hosts.

As the Covid-19 crisis unfolded, some travelers who canceled trips due to infection problems found that they could not get full refunds for their reservations. Airbnb initially only extended its extenuating circumstances policy to China, South Korea and parts of Italy.

“In order for me to get a full refund, they said the current state of Texas had to file a state of emergency,” said Tommy Mariani on March 8. When the Austin-based SXSW festival was canceled due to a coronavirus, Mariani was left with an Airbnb bill for more than $ 1,000.

Responding to customer complaints, the company significantly expanded its response to coronaviruses on March 13, allowing more travelers to benefit from reservations without penalty.

Then it was the hosts of Airbnb who complained, upset that the company had overturned the cancellation policies, which cost them a vital income.

“Extending reimbursements to almost everyone until April 1 will be absolutely devastating for hosts,” wrote short-term vacation rental group purchasing organization Host GPO in an open letter to company. (The coronavirus cancellation policy has since been extended until the end of May.)

In an effort to appease and support angry hosts, Airbnb unveiled a March 30 $ 250 million host assistance fund , plus a $ 10 million Superhost Relief Fund offering grants of up to $ 5,000 to eligible hosts.

Airbnb is also receiving help. The company announced on Monday a $ 1 billion investment from private equity firm Silver Lake and investment firm Sixth Street Partners.

These agreements, which include an additional envelope of $ 5 million Superhost relief fund , come at a time when some hosts notice the limits of the help package.

The $ 250 million Host Assistance Fund will partially reimburse hosts for certain cancellations, but the money only covers a fraction of their losses. Since refunds are limited to 25% of what hosts would have received from a normal cancellation, even those with a strict cancellation policy would only recover 12.5% ​​of the total reservation.

And the Superhost Relief Fund also has limitations.

Hosts cannot request grants directly. Instead, the selected hosts will be invited to apply. Qualifications state that hosts must demonstrate that Airbnb is a vital source of revenue and that they have lost “a significant percentage of their revenue due to COVID-19”. (Some hosts have wondered on Twitter how Airbnb would identify hosts for invitations without having access to their revenue details.)

Do travelers really want to become virtual?

An virtual yoga class from an Airbnb host. But does it look like a trip? Courtesy of Airbnb

Airbnb is not the only travel agency offering on-the-ground experiences in the virtual world. The new online experiences join a multitude of virtual travel experiences available from destinations devastated by the decline in tourism due to Covid-19.

Now, instead of a trip to the Caribbean, travelers can connect to virtual tours of Saint Lucia via Instagram

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden offers daily Facebook Live sessions with zoo keepers and animals; in partnership with the Google Cultural Institute, the British Museum has a online portal to explore the exhibits.

They are an effort to reach potential travelers anchored by the coronavirus. But it remains to be seen whether virtual travel is gaining ground, especially at a time when online meetings and remote working contribute to an overwhelming amount of screen time for many.

But Ülgen, the New York-based Airbnb host, hopes virtual connections will have lasting benefits. “These readings are meant to be an expression of positivity, encouragement and hope,” he says.

“At a time when people are so desperate to bond,” says Ülgen, “the online experience is really, really valuable.”