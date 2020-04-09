USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor Transferred To USI With Coronavirus

A sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, was transferred to an intensive care unit in Guam after being found unresponsive, said the US Navy.

The sailor, who tested positive on March 30 and underwent a 14-day quarantine at Guam Naval Base, was admitted to intensive care on Thursday at Guam US Naval Hospital, Lt. Cmdr. Megan Isaac told the Post in an email.

So far, 416 sailors on the ship have tested positive for the virus, with 97 percent having tested, according to NBC News, who first reported the crew member’s condition.

On Wednesday, the Navy announced that 286 crew members were infected.

The ship’s captain – Captain Brett Crozier, who also tested positive for the disease – was fired by former acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly after sounding the alarm about the coronavirus outbreak on vessel.

Crozier’s note to senior officials was leaked to the media.

Modly resigned on Tuesday after giving a speech to Roosevelt’s crew on the sound system of the ship in which he criticized Crozier as “stupid” for not realizing that his missive would be leaked.

The former secretary’s trip to Guam cost the Defense Department approximately $ 243,000.

Only 2,329 of the 4,800 sailors on the ship were evacuated, according to CNN.

The Navy initially said it plans to move 2,700 sailors ashore by April 3, but officials have said the process has been slowed since the Guam government required crew members to be negative before to be able to be transferred to hotels on the island, the network reported.