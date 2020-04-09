US lambasts China for “illegal allegations” in the South China Sea

The United States criticizes the Chinese Communist government for expanding “illegal allegations” in the South China Sea, while the world is distracted by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The State Department responded to the collision last week of a Chinese coast guard vessel and a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the disputed Paracel Islands, South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the United States was “gravely concerned” by reports of the Thursday midnight incident in which eight Vietnamese crew members fell by above board as their ship sank.

The Chinese ship recovered them and handed them over to the Vietnamese authorities, claiming that the Vietnamese boat struck the Chinese ship before sinking.

“This incident is the latest in a long series of actions by the PRC to assert illegal maritime claims and disadvantage its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea,” said Ortagus, referring to to the People’s Republic of China.

She said the Chinese Communist Party should “stay focused on supporting international efforts to fight the global pandemic and stop exploiting the distraction or vulnerability of other states to expand its illegal claims in the South China Sea” .

The statement also noted that since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, Beijing has announced new research stations at its military bases at Fiery Cross Reef and Subi Reef, and has landed special military aircraft on Fiery Cross Reef.

The People’s Liberation Army navy exercises control over the two reefs and calls them Yongshu and Zhubi, respectively, but other countries in Southeast Asia dispute Chinese ownership of the reefs.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc following the maritime incident and called for cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

CCP Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday that the United States regularly sends fighter planes to fly over the South China Sea in violation of China’s maritime rights, and called on Washington to do not link maritime disputes with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhao had to go back, saying that the US military had brought COVID-19 to the Chinese city of Wuhan at a press conference on Tuesday, saying that the accusation had been raised on his “personal Twitter account” and that it was in response to the American “stigma of China.” Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai publicly ridiculed Zhao for this remark in March interview with Axios.

A think tank affiliated with the University of Beijing released a report on Friday claiming that nearly 600 Vietnamese fishing boats entered the waters that China claims to control in March.

The Chinese Communist Party has filled up reefs to create islands that house military and communications facilities, and has snubbed American protests, claiming that America has no activity to interfere in Chinese affairs at sea. South China.