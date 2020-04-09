US coronavirus: scientists say coronavirus won’t end in warmer weather as US plans to live under a new standard

Although Attorney General William Barr described current social distancing measures “draconian”, Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that the White House task force is developing a framework for what a return to normalcy will look like for Americans, a source told CNN.

But normal may not look exactly like it once did. The handshake, for example, may have to become a thing of the past, said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

“I think what we are going to have embedded and imprinted on us forever is the realization that something as catastrophic as what the world is experiencing now can happen,” said Fauci.

Trends in projected deaths

Wednesday was another record day of deaths with an increase of 1,922 reported deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

And while the impact has been serious so far, there is a silver lining with models predicting fewer deaths as the pandemic subsides.

The United States will reach its highest daily death toll Sunday or around Sunday, according to modeling by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle. The peak in demand for hospital beds and ventilators is expected to reach or around Saturday.

Tuesday, the IHME considers about 82,000 people will die from coronavirus disease by August. On Wednesday, this estimate was lowered to 60,415.

“What has been so remarkable, I think, for those of us who have been in science for so long,” said Birx, “is how important behavior change is and how Americans are amazing to adapt and follow these behavioral changes. “

CDC teams protect areas with low transmission

Some regions have yet to experience high transmission rates, and the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has deployed eight teams in the hopes of maintaining it, said a federal official involved in the daily response. CNN coronaviruses.

The “community protection field teams” work directly with local and state health services, but the official refused to say where the teams would be placed.

A second federal health official said at least one would be deployed to Wyoming.

“They haven’t had many cases. You want to make sure it stays that way,” federal health official told Wyoming about CNN. “You are working closely with them to make sure their public health capacity is working. Find cases, stop the clusters and confine rather than mitigate,” said the official.

“If containment is achieved, you don’t have to impose more severe mitigation restrictions.”

States say measures work

In the meantime, many states report that social distancing and stay at home are working to mitigate the virus.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson praised the state’s targeted approach and residents’ social distancing measures on Wednesday, noting that the state has 2.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

“It makes a difference in how we get out of it, how quickly we get out of it and how we beat that curve, so I want to thank everyone for paying so much attention and doing a good job.” said Hutchinson.

And while Kentucky saw its largest increase in cases reported on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear said the state’s low numbers compared to the rest of the nation show that social distancing measures are working.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that while state cases continue to grow, the growth trajectory is weaker than expected. But, he said, the good news shouldn’t be a sign for residents to abandon their caretakers when it comes to social distancing and stay at home, otherwise prescriptions will increase.

California is a hotspot with more than 18,700 cases, but the state has also seen results with its strict social distancing measures. An early response to the virus has slowed the doubling of cases in the Santa Clara country from three days to two weeks or more, said Dr. Sarah Cody, health worker.

“We cannot give up. Most of the people living in our community are still sensitive,” said Cody. “It’s a marathon, maybe an ultra-marathon.”

Outbreaks in prisons

A Chicago prison is now the largest known source of coronavirus infections in the United States outside of medical facilities, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that 251 inmates and 150 staff from Cook County Jail have tested positive for the virus. Of the prisoners who fell ill during the epidemic, 22 are hospitalized for treatment and 31 others have been transferred to a rehabilitation center.

“The prisons in this country are Petri dishes. They are the government equivalent of nursing homes or cruise ships,” said Toni Preckwinkle, chairman of Cook County Council. “It is very difficult in a prison to maintain social distance.”

In the California penitentiary system, the number of infected inmates has increased more than seven times in just over a week, and staff cases have nearly tripled, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Wednesday.

“There are people in Italy who die, people in Spain who die, people who die in America, people who buy panic, people who are worried and people who are afraid,” CNN said. Samuel Brown, an inmate from the California State Prison in Los Angeles County. “And the truth is that the prisoners are people. So we are also afraid.”

“And there is a potential for us to die too.”