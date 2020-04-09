US citizens in Lebanon refuse repatriation offer, saying it’s “safer” in Beirut

But the 28-year-old Montana humanitarian consultant decided to stay. After Lebanon closed its borders on March 19 to stem the spread of the global pandemic, it began to furnish its roof terrace. She realized that her stay in Beirut would be indefinite.

“I made this decision for a combination of personal reasons and calculations about the virus we all make,” says Fuglei. “I think I’m probably safer here.”

Responding to her tweet, a Lebanese journalist said: “For once, I am not sure that America is not any safer than here”. Sewell’s mother, Meg Sewell, replied, “Actually, for the time being, I should agree.”

Sewell tells CNN that she never considered taking up the offer from the U.S. Embassy.

“From everything I read, the situation is worse in the United States, in terms of the number of cases, preventive measures or their absence, and the overload of the health system,” she said.

“Also, since I have been living abroad for years, I do not have health insurance in the United States now, so if I came back and fell ill I would seek to pay thousands of dollars in my pocket.”

On the morning of April 5, the American embassy removed 95 American citizens from Lebanon, according to an official from the American State Department. It is estimated that thousands of Americans live in Lebanon – many of whom also have Lebanese citizenship.

“The State Department has no more priority than the safety and security of American citizens abroad,” the official told CNN. “We are rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, every day, around the world.”

Asked about the Americans suggesting that Beirut is, for once, safer than the United States, the official declined to comment.

A rapid epidemic in the country

Daryn Howland, 27, is curled up in her apartment in Beirut, diving into her work as a consultant. “My plan is to stay here for an indefinite future,” said the Boston native.

“The fact that things are so bad in the United States means that it is one of the first times that it is safer to be in Lebanon than in the United States,” also echoes Howland. “Despite the (Lebanese political and economic) situation … I think my chances are better here.”

“All of my American friends here have decided to stay,” she adds.

When the first new case of coronavirus was reported in Lebanon on February 21, the country was already inundated with crises.

Nationwide protests broke out against the country’s political elite last October, overthrowing the government of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri and worsening a political crisis. Already under increasing pressure, the country’s currency has collapsed. Last month, Beirut announced its very first default.

Under widespread pressure from activists and the media, the all-new government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab has vowed not to take any chances with the virus, despite the consequences that any measure could have on the already struggling economy.

Eight days after this first case, on February 29, the country closed its schools and universities. On March 6, he closed restaurants and cafes outside several Western European countries, such as Italy, to enforce such a measure. The government then announced a lockdown on March 15.

In recent weeks, the spread of coronavirus in Lebanon has slowed, according to the Lebanese office of the World Health Organization. Health professionals have cautiously praised the country’s relatively early steps to enforce the lock.

“We are not at a stage where we have to decide who gets a fan and who doesn’t. It is because we are staying at home and the borders are closed,” tweeted Dr. Firass Abiad, chief from the Rafik Hariri government. University hospital, which treated the majority of coronavirus cases in Beirut. His tweet linked to a New York Times opinion article on fan shortages in the United States.

As of April 9, there were more than 430,000 cases of Covid-19 and 14,000 deaths in the United States, with 576 cases and 19 deaths in Lebanon, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

So far, just under 12,000 coronavirus screening tests have been carried out in Lebanon. This equates to approximately 0.1% of the population (in contrast, approximately 0.3% of the British population and 1.1% of the German population were tested). As a result, the Ministry of Public Health believes that it underestimates the scale of its epidemic. He urged more people to get tested.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has committed to increasing the number of screenings to 2,000 per day. It indicates that anyone with mild to severe symptoms has the right to be tested.

In a recent video speech, the director general of the Ministry of Public Health, Walid Ammar, blamed the social stigma around COVID-19 for the low levels of screening in the country: “If a citizen believes that your reaction will be bad, then it won’t go away and get tested, “said Ammar.” You should all be afraid of people who will not be tested because they are afraid of you. These are the people who will infect you. “

More and more people are taking the tests, but the medical sector – which has been hit hard by the country’s financial crisis – lacks the resources to carry out mass screenings, according to health professionals.

Doctors say the country’s proactive lockdowns have helped the healthcare sector avoid the pandemonium seen in many other countries ravaged by the virus.

“The more we test, the better, but we have to realize that our resources are limited and must be used strategically,” tweeted Hassan Zaraket, virologist and assistant professor at the American University of Beirut. “If we had missed many cases, we would have an explosion in the emergency room and intensive care.”

Although it may be too early to say whether the spread of the coronavirus will continue to slow, Howland says it has taken comfort in Lebanon’s strict measures. “The government has anticipated the problem and so far (the number of cases) has not increased,” she said.

The White House response, she argues, contrasts sharply with that of its adopted country in crisis.

President Donald Trump has been criticized to be slow to act to stop the rapid spread of the disease there. The country now has the highest number of cases and deaths from the virus reported in the world, and a leading model that tracks coronavirus in the United States predicted on Wednesday that more than 60,000 people will die due to Covid-19 in August.

“Looking at how Trump has handled this crisis … it just seems like people aren’t really aware of what’s going on and aren’t making the right decisions,” says Howland.

Fears of long-term suffering in Lebanon

Others believe that Lebanon, short of cash, has not yet experienced the worst of the coronavirus epidemic.

When Lebanese-American Hana Murr received an email with the US embassy’s repatriation offer last week, she saw it as an opportunity to flee from a deepening economic crisis.

“We have always been weak and we will be greatly affected,” said Murr. “The government must now catch up. They are doing a pretty decent job. I am surprised. My expectations were very low and they exceeded them.”

But she adds: “The downward spiral of the economy and the dangers of coronaviruses scare me, and I want to get out before everything comes to my head.”

“I’m happy, heartbroken, relieved, depressed and it changes every 10 minutes,” said Murr, a few hours before taking the plane to return to his home country, Florida.

Speaking from her apartment in Beirut, Fuglei, from Montana, said she would have been tempted to return to the United States if she had had more confidence in her leadership.

“To be honest, if we still had an Obama administration or any kind of trust, maybe we (the Beirut Americans) would have felt differently,” she said. “They probably would have promulgated something where I had a clear health care plan, or where housing was compensated, or with a clear set of benefits to which I could have returned,” adds Fuglei.

“I just have zero confidence.”