Unemployment benefits: 6.6 million Americans first applied for unemployment benefits last week

It was the second largest number of initial unemployment claims in history since the Department of Labor began tracking the data in 1967.
In total, about 16.8 million American workers, representing about 10% of the American workforce, applied for unemployment assistance in the past three weeks alone. About 7.5 million workers received their second week or more of benefits last week.
The figures at this level are surprising and contrast sharply with any other economic slowdown ever recorded, in particular because of the speed with which they have jumped.
Job losses during the Great Recession, for example – as deep as they were – occurred at a much slower pace. It took 8.6 million Americans two years to lose their jobs in this crisis. This time, as businesses across the country are close to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the unemployment crisis has been much more acute, condensed in just a few weeks.
How can it get bad?
Economists expect job losses to continue, with the unemployment rate hitting a double-digit high in the coming months, against 4.4% in March
. Bank of America economists predict that employers will cut between 16 and 20 million jobs, with the unemployment rate hitting a peak of 15.6% by June. If so, it could take at least two years for unemployment to return to its pre-pandemic level.
The recovery from these two slowdowns has been painfully slow, dragging on for years. Economists hope for recovery
of this recession will be faster, but ultimately it will depend on when the coronavirus epidemic is contained.
Government assistance
In the meantime, government stimulus packages could help some workers pay their bills. The congress included a historic expansion of unemployment benefits
in its 2.2 trillion dollar relief program adopted two weeks ago. It includes a weekly increase of $ 600 for up to four months, in addition to state unemployment benefits. Workers in certain states
will start receiving these additional benefits this week.
Public labor agencies have been upgrading their servers and adding staff,
as they struggle to cope with the sudden influx of demands. In many states, the computer systems that process requests operate on a decades-old programming language called COBOL
. After his state was inundated with soaring demands, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called for volunteers who can code COBOL to help keep the system overloaded.
And in Florida, crowds of people lined up
file paper claims for unemployment benefits after the state’s online and telephone systems have also been overwhelmed.
– This is a developing story. It will be updated. Tami Luhby and Alicia Lee of CNN contributed to this report.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/1UFn9-pWOiQ/index.html