Unemployment benefits: 6.6 million Americans first applied for unemployment benefits last week

It was the second largest number of initial unemployment claims in history since the Department of Labor began tracking the data in 1967.

In total, about 16.8 million American workers, representing about 10% of the American workforce, applied for unemployment assistance in the past three weeks alone. About 7.5 million workers received their second week or more of benefits last week.

The figures at this level are surprising and contrast sharply with any other economic slowdown ever recorded, in particular because of the speed with which they have jumped.

Job losses during the Great Recession, for example – as deep as they were – occurred at a much slower pace. It took 8.6 million Americans two years to lose their jobs in this crisis. This time, as businesses across the country are close to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the unemployment crisis has been much more acute, condensed in just a few weeks.