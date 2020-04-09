U.S. military transferred 18 Covid-19 patients after New York hospital oxygen supply emergency

“They had to transfer these patients immediately, as quickly as possible, because their lives depended on them,” said O’Shaughnessy, the commander of the US Northern Command who oversees the military response.

A team of 37 military doctors, nurses and technicians in full personal protective equipment transported 18 patients by ambulance to different establishments for emergency care. Ten patients were moved to the USNS Comfort, which is anchored in New York Harbor, five at Mount Sinai Hospital, two at Bellevue Hospital and one at North Central Bronx Hospital, said the general.

O’Shaughessy said the military is there to be used for such an emergency in area hospitals.

“We are supposed to be this pressure relief valve for the whole system,” he said.