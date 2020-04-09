U.S. military transferred 18 Covid-19 patients after New York hospital oxygen supply emergency

by April 9, 2020 Top News
U.S. military transferred 18 Covid-19 patients after New York hospital oxygen supply emergency

“They had to transfer these patients immediately, as quickly as possible, because their lives depended on them,” said O’Shaughnessy, the commander of the US Northern Command who oversees the military response.

A team of 37 military doctors, nurses and technicians in full personal protective equipment transported 18 patients by ambulance to different establishments for emergency care. Ten patients were moved to the USNS Comfort, which is anchored in New York Harbor, five at Mount Sinai Hospital, two at Bellevue Hospital and one at North Central Bronx Hospital, said the general.

O’Shaughessy said the military is there to be used for such an emergency in area hospitals.

“We are supposed to be this pressure relief valve for the whole system,” he said.

“It was difficult for them all to be in various important states of acute medical need,” all on ventilation and some were in the most critical condition, he added. “When they arrived at Comfort, several of them crashed, so they had to provide this immediate medical assistance. … The Comfort doctors had to answer in the ambulance, then stabilize them and bring them into the Comfort. “

A source familiar with the operations of several hospitals said that the New York area hospital had “major problems with the excessive buildup of ice on their overloaded medical oxygen systems”.

It is common for liquid oxygen tanks to accumulate ice when there is an increased demand for oxygen, the source said. When more than half of a unit is covered, this can decrease the capacity of the oxygen unit.

Oxygen is often used to treat Covid-19 patients who suffer from respiratory distress.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/gs3Ce0or73A/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Biden Says He Informed Sanders He Will Begin VP Verification Process

Why Joe Biden Starts as a General Election Favorite

April 9, 2020
'Squad' wants to extend coronavirus aid to illegal immigrants

‘Squad’ wants to extend coronavirus aid to illegal immigrants

April 9, 2020
Soldiers send doctors to New York hospitals hard hit by coronavirus as new facility mostly empty

Soldiers send doctors to New York hospitals hard hit by coronavirus as new facility mostly empty

April 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *