Trump presses supporters of Bernie Sanders to join the Republican Party

WASHINGTON – President Trump on Wednesday called on supporters of Bernie Sanders to join the Republican Party after Sanders suspended his campaign – tackling tensions within the Democratic movement.

In a trio of tweets, Trump repeated his claim that the Democratic Party had done wrong to Sanders and his legion of staunch supporters, and accused former candidate Elizabeth Warren of having cost him the victory.

“Bernie Sanders is out!” Thanks to Elizabeth Warren. Without her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! ” Asset wrote to his 76 million followers.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that 78-year-old Sanders – a party alien much like the president – was the victim of the same Democratic establishment that tried to derail his candidacy against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“It ended as the Democrats and the DNC wanted, as did the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! Trump wrote.

The president also noted tensions between Sanders’ progressive base and the establishment party, saying that his social democratic colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would not approve of Joe Biden.

“I can’t see AOC plus 3 supporting Sleepy Joe!” Wrote Trump, using his favorite withdrawal for the former vice president, who is now the presumed Democratic candidate.

Speaking to his supporters on Wednesday morning, Sanders announced that he would remain on the ballot despite throwing in the towel on his spray candidacy, promising to amass more delegates and to exercise them for influence during the next National Democratic Convention.

Trump, who must have been connected to the Sanders live broadcast, said the move was strange.

“Wow, Bernie doesn’t want to give up on her delegates and wants more!” What is this all about? “He wrote.