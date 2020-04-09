Trump prepares to announce second task force focused on economic recovery

But in recent days, internal and external advisers have asked Trump to formally form a separate task force to streamline the process so that he can focus primarily on reopening the economy. The task force would likely include senior officials from the Department of the Treasury, the National Economic Council, the Department of Labor and the Department of Commerce.
But there would not only be administrative officials involved. There have been contacts with personalities such as Gary Cohn, the CEO of Blackstone, Steve Schwarzman, Art Laffer and even great sports teams and well-known athletes.
Influential conservatives proposed Laffer as leader of the task force, and he presented some ideas to senior White House officials on a plan to revive the economy. His plans included a proposal to tax nonprofit organizations, reduce the salaries of certain public servants, and offer payroll tax relief.
Trump awarded Laffer a presidential freedom medal last year, but the White House has yet to offer him a job on a new panel, according to a senior administration official.
They told the president that he should publish economic guidelines in addition to those on best health practices. Some members of the President’s team have begun to weigh guidelines on when states can return to normal, including a sustained period of 14 days with reduced cases and hospitals returning to pre-conditions crisis.
Trump has expressed interest in reopening the “big bang,” where the whole country would return online at once. But health experts have warned that some areas will be more advanced than others by the end of the month.
Some attendees expect the debate over how and when to reopen the economy will lead to clashes between Trump’s health and economic teams. The formation of a second task force – separate from the health body led by Vice President Mike Pence – could worsen the impression of opposing factions.
Trump’s power to “reopen” the economy remains limited. The federal government has made only recommendations on social isolation and business closings, and it will be up to individual governors to reverse the mandatory orders.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/sAxECpxfSJg/index.html