Trump prepares to announce second task force focused on economic recovery

Senior assistants such as Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow focused solely on the issue of restarting a the US economy hurt for weeks , as well as an aid coterie.

But in recent days, internal and external advisers have asked Trump to formally form a separate task force to streamline the process so that he can focus primarily on reopening the economy. The task force would likely include senior officials from the Department of the Treasury, the National Economic Council, the Department of Labor and the Department of Commerce.

But there would not only be administrative officials involved. There have been contacts with personalities such as Gary Cohn, the CEO of Blackstone, Steve Schwarzman, Art Laffer and even great sports teams and well-known athletes.

Other Trump allies have proposed appointing a private sector stimulus “czar” to oversee efforts to revive the consumer economy and fight unemployment after the coronavirus forced the closure of companies in all sectors.

Influential conservatives proposed Laffer as leader of the task force, and he presented some ideas to senior White House officials on a plan to revive the economy. His plans included a proposal to tax nonprofit organizations, reduce the salaries of certain public servants, and offer payroll tax relief. Trump awarded Laffer a presidential freedom medal last year, but the White House has yet to offer him a job on a new panel, according to a senior administration official. Over the past week, Trump’s economic team has had several meetings with them where they advised that even if the economy does not work suddenly open on May 1 – a date that counselors have circled as a potential reopening date – the administration should at least announce an estimated schedule with directions on how to get the economy back to normal. They told the president that he should publish economic guidelines in addition to those on best health practices. Some members of the President’s team have begun to weigh guidelines on when states can return to normal, including a sustained period of 14 days with reduced cases and hospitals returning to pre-conditions crisis. Trump has expressed interest in reopening the “big bang,” where the whole country would return online at once. But health experts have warned that some areas will be more advanced than others by the end of the month. Some attendees expect the debate over how and when to reopen the economy will lead to clashes between Trump’s health and economic teams. The formation of a second task force – separate from the health body led by Vice President Mike Pence – could worsen the impression of opposing factions. Trump’s power to “reopen” the economy remains limited. The federal government has made only recommendations on social isolation and business closings, and it will be up to individual governors to reverse the mandatory orders. And Americans will have to feel comfortable going back to public. CNN / SSRS survey released Wednesday showed 60% of Americans say they would feel uncomfortable resuming their regular activities if the social isolation directives were lifted after April 30, the current expiration date of Trump’s recommendations .

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/sAxECpxfSJg/index.html