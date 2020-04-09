Trump believes infrastructure bill should cut wages of highest-paid workers

President Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to cut the salary of the highest-paid federal employee, Jeff Lyash, who earned $ 8.1 million last year as president of the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“It’s ridiculous – must be the highest paid man in all governments, about $ 8 or $ 9 million,” Trump said at a White House press conference in response to the Post report on efforts by members of the administration and some Democrats to cut Lyash’s wages into an infrastructure bill.

“He is paid a lot of money,” said Trump. “As you know, it is a quasi-public body and this person earns a lot of money. It is an incredible thing. “

Trump has confirmed that he wants lawmakers to reduce compensation in an infrastructure bill.

“Yes, by reducing it a lot. It is almost the best job in government history, certainly if you are in government. I’m waiting for someone to ask me about it, it has been bothering me for a long time, “said Trump.

On Wednesday morning, The Post reported that some members of the Trump administration wanted to cut the wages of TVA executives as part of an upcoming infrastructure bill, approved in principle by Trump and the Speaker , Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Trump wants the package to cost $ 2 trillion.

The proposal is potential bipartisan common ground, with representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) Telling the Post that he also wants a reduction.

Cohen, a member of the House committee on transportation and infrastructure, told The Post that the move was late.

“This has not been going on for decades and these wages should be cut considerably, especially at this time,” said Cohen. “But even if we were not in the midst of a great health and economic crisis, wages are far too high and should be cut considerably.”

A Trump administration official told the Post: “In an age of people suffering, business leaders and even the President of the United States are forgoing wages to help those in need, but not the President of VAT. It is scandalous that the American taxpayer pays wages of more than $ 8 million in good times, and even less in times of national emergency. “

TVA, which operates a dozen hydroelectric dams and three nuclear power plants, will relocate 220 IT and engineering jobs to India.

TVA spokesperson Jim Hopson defended high executive compensation.

“The total compensation of the CEOs of TVA represents approximately 25% of the compensation of CEOs of comparable public services,” said Hopson. “We appreciate the support of the Congress delegation representing the seven states that TVA serves in the Tennessee Valley.”

For 2020, Lyash’s base salary is $ 1.058 million, with $ 3.36 million in performance and retention bonuses. Her compensation of $ 8.16 million in 2019 included $ 5.97 million in future retirement benefits and a signing bonus of $ 380,000 after leaving a job in Canada in April.