Tom Brady would not take Bill Belichick’s bait in Howard Stern’s interview

Even Howard Stern couldn’t get Tom Brady to say a bad word about Bill Belichick.

The drama between the two pillars of the Patriot dynasty would have played a key role in the departure of Brady after 20 years in New England, but the quarterback rejected this idea Wednesday during a long two-hour interview with Stern .

Given every opportunity to serve Belichick, Brady wouldn’t bite and had nothing but positive to say about the only head coach he had ever had in the NFL before signing with the Buccaneers last month.

“I think [Belichick] has a lot of loyalty, “said Brady on the Stern show. on SiriusXM. “He and I have had many conversations that no one has ever had access to and that shouldn’t be. So many false assumptions have been made about our relationship or how he felt about me. I really know what he thinks of me.

“I’m not going to answer all the rumors or assumptions that are made, except that his responsibility as a coach is to try to get the best player on the team, not only in the short term but also in long term. So what I could control was trying to be the best I could be in these two situations. “

ESPN reported that the relationship between Brady and Belichick had “run its course” and the leaders involved in the pursuit of Brady’s free agent believed that he “seemed so driven by an animus toward Belichick”.

Several episodes would have had the connection to this point, including Belichick wanting to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as the Patriots’ quarterback of the future and not wanting to engage with Brady beyond an annual basis.

Belichick is known for stepping away from talented players just before they start to wane, and Brady seemed to be no exception.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I was an older athlete and he’s starting to plan for the future, which is his responsibility,” said Brady. “I don’t hold it against him. That’s what he should do.”

Belichick spoke highly of Brady in a statement released by the Patriots after the 42-year-old’s departure was announced. Brady has only returned the favor since.

“Making it allow me to be the best I could be, so I’m grateful to him,” said Brady. “I really believe he feels the same for me because we have expressed it to each other.”

Earlier in the interview, Brady said that he and Belichick were still facing the wrong wide receivers.

“I would say,” I have no confidence that this guy can help us win the game, “said Brady. “I definitely expressed my opinion by saying,” If you kick him out, I’m not going to throw the ball at him. “

“Fortunately for me, coach Belichick has always seen it the same way, which is why I think we have a great connection. He saw football the same way I saw it. … We saw the victory process in the same way. “