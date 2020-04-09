Tom Brady was “most dissatisfied 8-0 quarterback” last year

Even an undefeated start could not cure the discontent of Tom Brady’s Patriots last year, according to NBC man Al Michaels.

After Brady confirmed his date to explore the Patriots on Wednesday in a two-hour interview with Howard Stern, Michaels told Mike Tirico on NBC Sports ‘Lunch Talk Live’ that he recalled a November conversation with the 42-year-old quarterback expressing his dissatisfaction.

“We were talking to Brady and Brady said,” I’m the most unhappy 8-0 quarterback in football, “said Michaels of Brady, whose former team became 8-1 after dropping on Wednesday. lost to the Baltimore Ravens 37-20. in this prime time competition season. Michaels was on call for the game and NBC talents chat with the best players and coaches on each team in preparation for the games.

While Michaels was joking, he currently owes a colleague $ 86,000 for betting against Brady’s departure from New England, but he understands the Super Bowl champion’s decision to move.

“Tom needed some fresh air and he’s going to get it on the Gulf Coast,” said Michaels.

Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month worth up to $ 50 million.

Brady said on Wednesday that he “probably knew” before the 2019 season that he would leave the Patriots.

“I knew it was just our time, our time was coming to an end,” he said.