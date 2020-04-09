Tom Brady says Rob Gronkowski's penis is `` what you expect ''

Tom Brady has seen a lot in the locker room during his 20 years with the Patriots, including you know what Rob Gronkowski is.

Discussing the former kid’s “big physique” on Wednesday in an in-depth interview with Howard Stern, Brady recalled how Gronkowski “got naked” in the locker room with the press.

“Literally throw his towel over his shoulder and walk through the locker room with all the reporters,” said Brady. “He didn’t give a s – t. He struts.”

Although Brady said that “every man’s penis looks exactly the same” when Stern returned to the subject of Gronk’s manhood – “We also learned from you today that Gronk has a beautiful penis” – Brady took a moment to appreciate his old close ending.

“Yes, it’s incredible,” said QB. “This is exactly what you are waiting for.”

Gronkowski retired at the end of the 2018 season and has since expanded into broadcasting and working with WWE. As for Brady, he is turning to the next chapter of his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I think I could help any organization and that’s why I signed up and kept playing,” said the 42-year-old quarterback to Stern.

Brady signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers last month for a guaranteed value of $ 50 million. He and his family have since moved to Tampa mansion, buddy Derek Jeter.