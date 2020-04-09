Tiger Woods and cadet Joe LaCava sued by Valspar Championship fan

A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods and his caddy, claiming that he was injured by the caddy that pushed him aside during the Valspar championship Woods had contested two years ago.

The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in Pinellas County, alleges that Brian Borruso attempted to take a selfie as Woods approached his tee shot to the left of the 13th green in the third round at Innisbrook, and that Joe LaCava had “intentionally pushed Borruso and tripped him. and fall into the crowd.

Josh Drechsel, Borruso’s lawyer, said the lawsuit was launched two years after the tournament to better understand the injuries, which were described in the lawsuit as “permanent or continuing”.

Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent at Excel Sports Management, did not immediately respond to a text requesting comments. LaCava said it had no comments.

Drechsel, meanwhile, launched a public call for evidence to fans who could have been on the 13th green that day and witnessed the incident.

In a video, Dreshsel shows that LaCava approaches fans with his left arm outstretched, saying, “You have to back it up.”

Drechsel says he wants to find fans who could be heard on another video. One says, “I love Tiger, but I don’t like him,” and another voice is heard, “He just pushed him. He just pushed him right away. “

The trial indicates that Borruso went to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Woods played the Valspar Championship for the first time in 2018, a key event in his return from back surgeries. In front of record crowds, sometimes standing a dozen rows deep around the tee boxes, he came within a putt to the 18th hole to force the playoffs and finished a shot behind Paul Casey.

Woods was named a defendant because he employs LaCava, who was previously a longtime cadet for Fred Couples and started working for Woods in the fall of 2011.

Drechsel said that he had asked the PGA Tour for a video of the tournament and that the tour had told him that he could not provide it without a court order.